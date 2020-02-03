KITCHENER -- A Cambridge convenience store was robbed over the weekend.

Police say it happened at around 7 a.m. on Saturday at a store at Champlain Boulevard and Christopher Drive.

A man went into the store and demanded money from the clerk.

The suspect fled with money but police have not disclosed the amount.

Police say the suspect is described as a white man who was wearing a dark jacket and dark pants.

No physical injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.