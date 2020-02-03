Cambridge convenience store robbed over weekend
Published Monday, February 3, 2020 11:39AM EST
Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.
KITCHENER -- A Cambridge convenience store was robbed over the weekend.
Police say it happened at around 7 a.m. on Saturday at a store at Champlain Boulevard and Christopher Drive.
A man went into the store and demanded money from the clerk.
The suspect fled with money but police have not disclosed the amount.
Police say the suspect is described as a white man who was wearing a dark jacket and dark pants.
No physical injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.