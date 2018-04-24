

CTV Kitchener





The design and supply of 32 new steam generators for Bruce Power will be carried out by a Cambridge company.

BWXT Canada has been awarded a $642-million contract to perform the work.

The company says the contract is the largest it has ever received, and it will ensure BWXT remains in operation in Cambridge through 2030.

Bruce Power is in the midst of a massive refurbishment project which will extend the nuclear site’s lifespan to 2064.