KITCHENER -- A small group came together to remember a two-year-old boy who was found dead earlier this week.

About a dozen members of the Cambridge community gathered Saturday night for an impromptu vigil on Wintercourt Drive.

The setup features candles, a teddy bear, and flowers, and is in front of the home emergency crews were called to Tuesday afternoon.

Waterloo regional police discovered the toddler’s body upon arrival. The death has been deemed suspicious and has prompted an investigation.

Official have not said why it is being treated as suspicious and have made no arrests or laid any charges as of Sunday.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.