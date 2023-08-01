Cambridge celebrates Emancipation Day with events at city hall

People are celebrating Emancipation Day all across Canada, including Cambridge were dancing was taking place at city hall today.

Emancipation Day marks the end of slavery across the British Empire, including Canada.

It’s also a chance to recognize the hardship and what's been accomplished since slavery ended.

The event was organized by Rhythm and Blues Cambridge.

"We celebrate all out ancestors and we stand on their shoulders,” said Marjorie Knight, co-founder of Rhythm and Blues Cambridge. “We have scientists, we have astronauts, we have artists, we have people who have done amazing things in our community to help build this country."

Tuesday’s event included music, dancing and a lesson in local Black history from community leaders.

Organizers say this is the first, but not the last emancipation event in Cambridge.

According to the government of Canada’s website, on March 24, 2021, the House of Commons voted unanimously to officially designate Aug. 1 Emancipation Day.

It marks the actual day in 1834 that the Slavery Abolition Act of 1833 came into effect across the British Empire.

In Toronto, Mayor Olivia Chow proclaimed August as Emancipation Month in Toronto.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement on Emancipation Day to recognize the historic event.

“Today, on Emancipation Day, we come together to acknowledge the painful history of slavery in Canada and other parts of the world, and to recommit ourselves to building a more just, inclusive, and equal society for all.