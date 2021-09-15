Cambridge business owner at 'breaking point' after shop robbed twice in one month

Ray's Electric Limited in Cambridge was robbed twice in one month. (Jessica Smith/CTV Kitchener) Ray's Electric Limited in Cambridge was robbed twice in one month. (Jessica Smith/CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Federal Election 2021: 27 ridings to watch and why they're important

CTVNews.ca has compiled profiles of 27 of the more compelling races in what could be a nail-biter of a federal election on Sept. 20. There are some that garner notable interest because of the implications they may have for the region, the broader momentum a party is picking up, or because of the big names on the ballot.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver