Cambridge boy bikes to raises over $18K for cancer research
Despite some Saturday rain, a nine-year-old from Cambridge got on his bike for a good cause.
Euan Bingham rode 104.41 kilometers from Cambridge to Burlington to raise money for cancer research.
He completed a 70 kilometre ride when he was seven, followed by 80 and 90 kilometre rides the years after.
Euan blew past his goal of $5,000 and raised $18,765 instead, all before his tenth birthday on Sunday.
Over the four rides he's done since 2020, Euan has helped raise nearly $25,000 for the Terry Fox Foundation.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BoC expected to raise rates again this week, vying to quash inflation faster
The Bank of Canada is expected to raise interest rates again this week as forecasters say the economy has not softened enough for the central bank to back off.
Here's how the last BoC rate hike affected home sales in different markets
An analysis of early housing market reports shows the Bank of Canada's last interest rate increase affected buyers differently across the country, with home sales falling in some cities while rising in others.
The BBC suspends presenter over claims he paid a teenager for explicit photos
The BBC said Sunday that it has suspended a leading presenter who is alleged to have paid a teenager for sexually explicit photos.
Canadian company to service remote Canada using self-flying plane in one-year deal with feds
A Canadian startup has received a yearlong contract with the federal government to deliver cargo to remote areas of Canada using a self-flying airplane.
Prime Minister Trudeau heads to NATO summit, where leaders face critical decisions
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to the NATO leaders' summit in Lithuania this week, where Canada is likely to play a larger-than-usual role in two critical discussions: the alliance's expanding membership and its efforts to refocus on collective defence.
Family game nights boost children's math skills, 20 years of studies suggest
Sitting down and playing numbers-based board games like chutes and ladders with your young children could help improve their skills in math, a recent review of nearly 20 studies over more than two decades suggests.
Syrian human rights defender becomes a permanent resident of Canada after being flagged as a security risk
The uncertainty that lingered over Noura Aljizawi's life over the past three years was lifted this past week. After initially flagging her as a potential threat to national security, the Canadian government granted the high-profile Syrian human rights defender and her husband permanent resident status.
Heat warnings in place in six provinces, two territories
The ongoing heat wave gripping most of Canada is showing no signs of letting up, with heat warnings in place in six provinces and two territories. Environment Canada says the very high temperature could pose an elevated risk of illnesses like heat stroke or heat exhaustion.
New report reveals list of safest cities in Canada
A new report from rentals platform Rentola.ca reveals the safest cities in Canada, with Ontario cities dominating the top 10 on the list.
London
-
St. Thomas remembers Aiden Curtis, second crash victim remains in ICU
Aiden Curtis would have turned 12 years old on Monday. His favourite colour is red, and in celebration of Aiden and in solidarity with his family, the community is being encouraged to hang red balloons outside their homes in his memory.
-
Police investigating 'suspicious death' in Owen Sound
A joint police investigation is underway after a deceased man was discovered inside an Owen Sound residence earlier this week, with police deeming it as 'suspicious.'
-
'I know their pain': Mother who lost child 14 years ago empathizes with St. Thomas, Ont. family
Wendy Armstrong knows exactly how the Curtis family from St. Thomas are feeling this week. 'I don't wish this on any parent,' said Armstrong, who lost her son Devon Tinus in March of 2009 in a crash involving an impaired driver.
Windsor
-
Survey shows support for backyard chickens but CK health officials say they pose risks
The issue of backyard chickens is clucking toward Chatham-Kent council once again — following a recent survey which shows nearly 70 per cent of area residents support allowing them to come to roost.
-
Man arrested after approaching police cruiser while wielding large knife: Chatham-Kent police
A man is in police custody after he allegedly charged at a police cruiser while holding a large knife over the weekend, police in Chatham-Kent said.
-
Bosnian-Canadians commemorate 28th anniversary of Srebrenica genocide
Three decades later, Sijana Dzinic still has a vivid memory of the day she was forced to flee Bosnia after losing her grandparents and uncle to the Srebrenica genocide.
Barrie
-
Police open arson investigation after Orillia house fire
Provincial police have started an arson investigation after a fire at a home in Orillia late Saturday.
-
No injuries after Barrie house fire
Barrie fire crews were kept busy when flames erupted in a residential garage Saturday night.
-
Barrie first responders rally together for Youth Haven
It was a fun-filled day Saturday as the Barrie Farmers' Market hosted Community Services Day.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. community set to start requiring licences for travel trailers
Travel trailer owners in French River are being reminded that they need to start thinking about whether they need a licence for their camper – the implementation of the municipality’s new bylaw starts July 15.
-
Next steps on new health care deal tops agenda as premiers meet in Winnipeg
The last time all of Canada's premiers sat down around the same table, their attention was focused on getting Ottawa to pay more to fix the understaffed, hospitals, shuttered emergency rooms, surgical backlogs and health-worker shortages threatening the viability of their health systems.
-
Sudbury Pride cancels annual Pride March in response to criticism of police involvement
Fierté Sudbury Pride has cancelled its annual ‘Pride March’ following statements made by Black Lives Matter Sudbury.
Ottawa
-
Canadian Michael Woods secures biggest career win at the top of legendary Tour mountain
Canadian Michael Woods delivered an impressive solo effort to claim the biggest success of his career at the top of a legendary Tour de France climb on Sunday.
-
Cornwall, Ont. police investigating shooting that injured 3
Police in Cornwall, Ont. are investigating a shooting late Saturday that sent three people to hospital.
-
City council breaks for the summer, a major highway closure, and the world's largest bouncy castle: 5 stories to watch this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch this week.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police identify 3 suspects wanted in fatal daytime shooting in Toronto
Toronto police are searching for three suspects wanted in connection with a daytime shooting in the city’s Leslieville neighbourhood that killed a 44-year-old woman.
-
Victim identified in daytime shooting in Toronto: police
Police are searching for two suspects in connection with an ongoing homicide investigation in the Leslieville area.
-
Toronto police to shut down bar in headquarters after drunk driving crash
The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is shutting down the licensed bar inside its downtown headquarters that’s served senior officers mostly below the radar for more than 30 years, after a possible connection to a superintendent’s drunk driving crash.
Montreal
-
Baggage worker injured at Montreal airport did not survive: source
The baggage worker who was seriously injured at the Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport on Saturday did not survive, a source has confirmed.
-
This baby has been on Que.'s daycare waitlist since he was an embryo -- and he's not alone
Despite repeated promises to open more daycare spots, many Quebec families are still struggling to find accommodations for their young children.
-
Inmate fatally stabbed at Riviere-des-Prairies jail: police
An inmate was killed during an altercation at the Rivière-des-Prairies detention centre in Montreal on Saturday, provincial police (SQ) confirmed. Police have identified him as 27-year-old Anthony Aberzger.
Atlantic
-
Sex worker wins in Nova Scotia court, but ruling leaves sex industry conflicted
In a legal decision described as the first of its kind in Canada, a Halifax sex worker successfully sued a client for nonpayment of services, but actors in the industry are conflicted about the ruling's impacts.
-
'Saint John Helps Ukraine' supports two projects in war zone
“Saint John Helps Ukraine” brought out hundreds of people for entertainment and food in Rockwood Park on Saturday, as Ukraine marked 500 days of war.
-
A New Brunswick teen needs size 18 hockey skates. They cost $1,600 to make.
Like a lot of kids his age, Laylan Taylor is passionate about hockey. But unlike a lot of kids in his age group, he can't find skates that fit him. The Salisbury, N.B., teen wears size 18 EE skates, which cost $1,610 to make.
Winnipeg
-
Next steps on new health care deal tops agenda as premiers meet in Winnipeg
The last time all of Canada's premiers sat down around the same table, their attention was focused on getting Ottawa to pay more to fix the understaffed, hospitals, shuttered emergency rooms, surgical backlogs and health-worker shortages threatening the viability of their health systems.
-
STARS air ambulance dispatched to Birds Hill area
A Winnipeg Folk Festival attendee is recovering after a STARS ambulance helicopter was dispatched to the Birds Hill area Saturday evening.
-
City orders protesters to dismantle Brady Road blockade
The City of Winnipeg has given protesters at the Brady Road Landfill until noon on Monday to remove their blockade demanding the search for the remains of two women in another landfill across town.
Calgary
-
Protesters gather outside Stampede to protest animal cruelty
Animal rights activists protested outside the Stampede Grounds Saturday. Dozens gathered at Macleod Trail and 17 Avenue S.W., across from Victoria Park LRT station.
-
Investigation underway in Rocky View County structure fire
Rocky View County fire crews knocked down a fire in an industrial building Friday night.
-
Canadian Michael Woods secures biggest career win at the top of legendary Tour mountain
Canadian Michael Woods delivered an impressive solo effort to claim the biggest success of his career at the top of a legendary Tour de France climb on Sunday.
Edmonton
-
BoC expected to raise rates again this week, vying to quash inflation faster
The Bank of Canada is expected to raise interest rates again this week as forecasters say the economy has not softened enough for the central bank to back off.
-
High temperatures expected over the weekend, Edmonton under heat warning
Edmonton, and most of Alberta, is under a heat warning as daytime highs are expected to remain near 30 degrees over the weekend.
-
Next steps on new health care deal tops agenda as premiers meet in Winnipeg
The last time all of Canada's premiers sat down around the same table, their attention was focused on getting Ottawa to pay more to fix the understaffed, hospitals, shuttered emergency rooms, surgical backlogs and health-worker shortages threatening the viability of their health systems.
Vancouver
-
Family calls for justice on second anniversary of Indigenous man's killing by Mounties
The sounds of taiko drummers dominated Vancouver's Grandview Park on Saturday, as loved ones gathered for a vigil on the two year anniversary of the death of Jared Lowndes.
-
Employers want arbitrator for maintenance issues as talks resume in B.C. port strike
Talks between the two sides in an ongoing port strike in British Columbia have resumed, ending a days-long stretch away from the negotiating table.
-
'Completely devastating': Victim grapples with losses following last month's massive Maple Ridge fire
Dave Schneider struggled to salvage any of his belongings after the house he rented burnt down. He, along with hundreds of others, are now without a place to call home following a massive fire in Maple Ridge last month that sparked at a five-storey condo building under construction and destroyed it.