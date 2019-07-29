

CTV Kitchener





A man and woman are facing numerous charges following calls by concerned citizens about erratic driving.

Guelph Police say that a black Ford 150 pickup was stolen from a driveway Saturday night.

On Sunday afternoon, police received numerous calls regarding reckless driving of a truck fitting the description of the stolen vehicle.

The driver and passenger were subsequently arrested. A search revealed a small quantity of crystal methamphetamine in the vehicle.

A 30-year-old man and 21-year-old woman, both from Guelph, have been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 and occupant of stolen motor vehicle.

The man has also been charged with dangerous operation, operate while prohibited, impaired operation, two counts of breach of probation, and possession of controlled substance.