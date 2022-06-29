Call from concerned citizen leads to drug-related arrest of Cambridge man

A call from a concerned resident of Cambridge led to Waterloo regional police arresting a 47-year-old man who was in possession of a large quantity of drugs.

On Thursday, June 29, at approximately 2:45 a.m., officers responded to a parking lot in the area of Fountain Street South and Shantz Hill Road to check on the well-being of a man in a pickup truck.

Police said upon arriving they located and arrested an impaired man in the driver’s seat of the truck.

Following the arrest, officers located numerous drugs in the truck, including:

Approximately 4 grams of suspected crack cocaine

Approximately 13 grams of suspected purpled fentanyl

Approximately 10 grams of suspected heroin

Approximately 83 grams of suspected cocaine

The Cambridge man has been charged with operation while impaired and five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.