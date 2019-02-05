

The Canadian Press





Prosecutors are seeking a life sentence with no chance of parole for 50 years for serial killer Bruce McArthur, who murdered and dismembered eight men with ties to Toronto's gay village.

The judge says he will give his decision on Friday.

McArthur pleaded guilty last week to eight counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Andrew Kinsman, Selim Esen, Majeed Kayhan, Dean Lisowick, Soroush Mahmudi, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Abdulbasir Faizi and Kirushna Kanagaratnam.

First-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years, but when there are several convictions, the court can decide to impose consecutive parole ineligibility periods.

Court heard Tuesday from loved ones of the eight murdered men as they lay out the devastation and trauma caused by McArthur's crimes.

Prosecutors previously told the court McArthur took photographs of his victims' bodies posed in various states of undress and kept the images on his computer, accessing some of them long after his crimes.

McArthur would then dismember his victims and dump their remains in planters around a residential property in midtown Toronto, where he stored his landscaping equipment, or in a ravine behind the home.