

CTV Kitchener





Officials with the city Brantford have announced that they have lifted the state of emergency.

The city says they made the decision after water levels in the Grand River have been consistent and the Grand River Conservation Authority ended all flood watches and warnings.

Mayor Chris Friel signed the declaration on Monday afternoon.

Friel says the city will shift into recovery mode in the weeks ahead to help those impacted by the flooding.

The state of emergency was originally put in place on Feb. 21 in response to a flood threat to the city.