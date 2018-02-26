Featured
State of emergency lifted in Brantford as river levels hold steady
Brantford hit hard by flooding on Feb, 21 after the Grand River spilled its banks. Water levels have since receded.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, February 26, 2018 4:28PM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 26, 2018 4:34PM EST
Officials with the city Brantford have announced that they have lifted the state of emergency.
The city says they made the decision after water levels in the Grand River have been consistent and the Grand River Conservation Authority ended all flood watches and warnings.
Mayor Chris Friel signed the declaration on Monday afternoon.
Friel says the city will shift into recovery mode in the weeks ahead to help those impacted by the flooding.
The state of emergency was originally put in place on Feb. 21 in response to a flood threat to the city.