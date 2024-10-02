Brantford Police warn of scammers posing as bank employees

The Brantford Police Service is urging residents to stay vigilant following reports of scammers posing as employees from financial institutions.

Brantford Police say they have received reports where scammers have called a resident pretending to work for a bank and falsely advising that the victim’s bank cards have been compromised.

According to police, the scammers say they will send a courier service to pick up the card and obtain the pin number from the victim to then make fraudulent purchases and cash withdrawals.

“These fraudsters can be very convincing and appear to be targeting seniors,” police said in a post on social media.

Police are advising residents to: