KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Brantford police seeking witnesses of deadly collision

    Brantford police respond to a crash on Oct. 27 near West Street and Burnley Avenue. (CTV Kitchener) Brantford police respond to a crash on Oct. 27 near West Street and Burnley Avenue. (CTV Kitchener)

    Brantford Police are seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed a collision that occurred at around 7:10 p.m. Friday in the area of West Street and Burnley Avenue.

    Police say a male was hit by a vehicle. They were transported to hospital, where they succumbed to injuries.

    Police say the driver remained on scene.

    This investigation is ongoing.

    Any witnesses or anyone with information, including dashcam or surveillance footage of the collision, are asked to contact police at 519-756-0113 ext. 2820.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING NEWS UPDATES

    BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israel deepens military assault in the northern Gaza Strip

    Israel expanded its military assault deeper into the northern Gaza Strip as the UN and medical staff expressed fears over airstrikes hitting closer to hospitals, where tens of thousands of Palestinians have sought shelter alongside thousands of wounded.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News