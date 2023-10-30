Brantford police seeking witnesses of deadly collision
Brantford Police are seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed a collision that occurred at around 7:10 p.m. Friday in the area of West Street and Burnley Avenue.
Police say a male was hit by a vehicle. They were transported to hospital, where they succumbed to injuries.
Police say the driver remained on scene.
This investigation is ongoing.
Any witnesses or anyone with information, including dashcam or surveillance footage of the collision, are asked to contact police at 519-756-0113 ext. 2820.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israel deepens military assault in the northern Gaza Strip
Israel expanded its military assault deeper into the northern Gaza Strip as the UN and medical staff expressed fears over airstrikes hitting closer to hospitals, where tens of thousands of Palestinians have sought shelter alongside thousands of wounded.
Conservatives go hard in the House on minister's 'elect more Liberals' carbon pricing comment
The federal government's handling of carve-outs to its carbon pricing plan dominated question period on Monday, seeing the Conservatives go hard at the Liberals over Rural Economic Development Minister Gudie Hutchings' weekend comment about Western and Prairie provinces electing 'more Liberals' to have their voices heard.
Wickenheiser calls for neck protection at 'every level' after Johnson's death
Hayley Wickenheiser is calling for mandated neck protection at 'every level in hockey' after former NHL player Adam Johnson died from a cut by a skate blade during a game in England on Saturday.
WATCH Why it's 'especially important' for older Canadians to get COVID-19 booster
COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise across Canada according to recent data from the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), and one infectious disease expert is highlighting the increased risk to seniors as a wave of infections rips through the population.
Federal Court dismisses applications against Trudeau's 2020 firearms ban
The Federal Court today dismissed a legal challenge to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's May 2020 regulations banning some 1,500 styles of firearms.
Smoke's Poutinerie founder, CEO Ryan Smolkin dead at 50
Smoke's Poutinerie Inc. says the founder of the fast-food chain has died.
Canadians in Lebanon 'should not rely' on the federal government for evacuations, Global Affairs warns
As the Israel-Hamas war threatens to widen into other regions, Global Affairs Canada (GAC) says the government is not guaranteeing assisted departure for citizens who may want to leave Lebanon and is again encouraging immediate evacuation via commercial flights.
Police should not care for intoxicated prisoners, B.C. watchdog report says
The head of British Columbia's police watchdog says caring for intoxicated prisoners is a health-care issue and shouldn't be a police responsibility.
BREAKING Northwestern Ont. First Nation 'alerted' to 22 areas of potential historic remains
A First Nation in northwestern Ontario says it has found 22 areas where human remains may be buried at the site of a former residential school.
London
-
Juror released from Veltman trial for COVID diagnosis
The jury hearing the case against Nathaniel Veltman, 22, is now down to 13 members after a juror was released from Windsor’s Superior Court Monday morning.
-
London police investigating two separate weekend shooting incidents
Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying potential suspects after two separate shooting incidents were reported in the east and west ends of the city over the weekend.
-
15-year-old girl among those charged with drug trafficking: London police
A teen girl is among three people facing drug trafficking charges after cocaine was seized during the execution of a search warrant over the weekend in west London.
Windsor
-
Two people charged more than one year after infant's death
Two people have been charged with manslaughter and failure to provide the necessities of life about one year after the death of an infant in Windsor.
-
Stolen truck used to smash into drive-up ATM machine, police say
Windsor police have arrested a man who allegedly used a stolen truck to crash through a drive-up ATM machine.
-
Police promised witness protection for identifying shooter in Windsor murder: former co-accused testimony
After walking back on her original story, a witness in a murder trial relating to a downtown shooting five years ago returned to the stand saying she thought she would be offered ‘a deal’ to identify the accused.
Barrie
-
Driver allegedly over 3x legal alcohol limit stopped for going 40km/h on Hwy 400
Police arrested a driver travelling very slowly along Highway 400 on Sunday morning south of Barrie.
-
Attempted murder charges laid after vicious attack in Shelburne, Ont.
A vicious middle-of-the-night attack has left a victim with serious injuries.
-
Do you know what can and can't go in your green bin?
Residents in the City of Barrie are encouraged to utilize their organics bin to reduce the amount of waste headed to the landfill, but do you know what can and can't disposed of in the green container?
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Northwestern Ont. First Nation 'alerted' to 22 areas of potential historic remains
A First Nation in northwestern Ontario says it has found 22 areas where human remains may be buried at the site of a former residential school.
-
Northern Ont.’s popular Thornloe Cheese closing effectively immediately
The owners of Thornloe Cheese, based in Temiskaming Valley, have permanently closed both its manufacturing and retail store.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING No jail time for driver who killed international student in Sudbury, Ont.
The 29-year-old Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., man who pleaded guilty to failing to stop at the scene of an accident that killed a woman in Sudbury last year will not spend time in jail.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa will need to choose: new dump or new incinerator to meet garbage needs
City staff say a new landfill or alternate technology, such as an incinerator, will be required to manage Ottawa's future garbage needs.
-
Gatineau, Que. teen accused of stealing running car with sleeping child inside
Ottawa police say a 16-year-old from Gatineau, Que. is facing charges after a car with a sleeping child in the back seat was stolen from a parking lot on Carling Avenue.
-
Four cars hit moose on Ontario highway
Ontario Provincial Police say four vehicles were involved in striking a moose on Highway 416
Toronto
-
Letter claiming Ontario migrant workers treated like 'animals' under review by federal government
The Jamaican government visited a number of Ontario farms last week after migrant workers claimed they were required to work “like animals” in an open letter currently under review by the Canadian government.
-
Smoke's Poutinerie founder, CEO Ryan Smolkin dead at 50
Smoke's Poutinerie Inc. says the founder of the fast-food chain has died.
-
Bus driver charged in Mississauga crash that left 1 woman dead, several injured: police
A 49-year-old bus driver is facing criminal charges in connection with a deadly bus crash in Mississauga last summer.
Montreal
-
Students protest Quebec's tuition hikes in downtown Montreal
Hundreds of university students are forgoing their classes and gather in downtown Montreal Monday afternoon to protest Quebec's tuition hike for out-of-province undergraduates.
-
Canada to deport Montreal man facing death sentence in Egypt
An Egyptian refugee claimant in Montreal says the Canadian government is deporting him to face a death sentence at the hands of the Egyptian legal system.
-
NDG to bring back controversial bike path project
Montreal's Cote-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough is bringing back its controversial bike path project.
Atlantic
-
N.S. police issue alert about 'dangerous man' allegedly involved in hit and run
Nova Scotia RCMP is searching for a man who was allegedly involved in a hit and run on Monday.
-
Emergency alert cancelled in Nova Scotia after axe assault suspect arrested: RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP says a suspect who assaulted someone with an axe in Pictou County Monday morning has been arrested.
-
Special weather statement issued across the Maritimes
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Maritimes.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba man sentenced in 'puzzling and disturbing' murder of woman
A Manitoba man convicted in a 'puzzling and disturbing' murder of a 20-year-old woman who had been out with friends the night she was fatally shot has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 12 years.
-
Manitoba has second-lowest number of doctors per capita in Canada: report
A new report finds Manitoba has the second-lowest number of doctors per capita in the country, with additional data showing the province has a ‘significant’ retention risk for the majority of its remaining physician population.
-
City tallying up more costs of landfill blockades
The city is tallying up further costs caused by several blockades at Brady Landfill.
Calgary
-
Calgary lifts outdoor water restrictions, encourages residents to be 'efficient'
Calgary is lifting city-wide outdoor water restrictions put into place this summer.
-
Dozens of homes still without water in Hillhurst, Edgemont due to water main breaks
The City of Calgary says it is working to restore water services to 70 homes in two communities as of Monday morning following a series of water main issues over the weekend.
-
LIVE at 3
LIVE at 3 Alberta legislature to resume sitting, beginning with throne speech
Government house leader Joseph Schow has said there will be between seven and nine bills in the sitting, which is to run until early December.
Edmonton
-
LIVE at 3
LIVE at 3 Alberta legislature to resume sitting, beginning with throne speech
Government house leader Joseph Schow has said there will be between seven and nine bills in the sitting, which is to run until early December.
-
Pro-Palestine protesters attend Edmonton MP's office as part of nationwide protest
A group of pro-Palestine protesters took over an Edmonton MP's office as part of a Canada-wide protest asking the federal government to support the ceasefire of Gaza.
-
Edmonton day home operator convicted of making and possessing child pornography
A man who ran an unlicensed day home in southeast Edmonton has been convicted of making and possessing child pornography.
Vancouver
-
Condition of woman who was critically injured by Tesla crashing into restaurant has 'greatly improved': Richmond RCMP
Impairment has been ruled out in a case where a new driver in a Tesla crashed through the window of a Richmond restaurant, critically injuring a woman inside.
-
Several BC Ferries sailings at risk of cancellation Monday due to staffing issues
Multiple BC Ferries sailings are at risk of cancellation Monday due to a lack of available staff.
-
Impaired driving suspect fled scene, left injured woman behind in Aldergrove: RCMP
An allegedly impaired driver crashed into a community policing office in the Fraser Valley and fled the scene, leaving an injured woman in the vehicle, according to authorities.