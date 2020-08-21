KITCHENER -- Brantford Police are hoping the public can help them identify two men who allegedly started multiple fires in the last 11 days.

All of the fires were reported at two residences: one on Mohawk Street and the other on Eagle Avenue.

The first incident happened on Aug. 10. Just after 1:20 p.m., someone noticed flames on the rear deck of a Mohawk Street residence. The same property was allegedly targeted again on Aug. 20. Police say a fire was set on the same side of the building at around 6:04 a.m.

Around 9:40 a.m. on Aug. 13, firefighters were called to a residence on Eagle Avenue to extinguish a vehicle fire. They say the car was parked in the driveway of the home.

The very next day, crews returned to the same property at 5:41 a.m. to put out a porch fire.

The Eagle Avenue residence was targeted again one week later on Aug. 21.

At around 7:18 a.m., there was a second vehicle fire

No serious damage was reported in any of the incidents.

Police say they have reason to believe the fires were deliberately set.

They have released two images of men that may have been involved.

The first man is described as being average height and build. He was seen wearing a black baseball cap, blue and white checkered long-sleeve shirt, khaki pants, white bandanna, and dark shoes with a white sole.

The second man is described as approximately 5’10, and heavyset. He was seen wearing a Champion-brand hooded sweatshirt, dark-coloured shorts, DC-style skateboard shoes and a bandanna.

Police say the second suspect left the scene in what they believe to be a newer model 4-door Hyundai.

Anyone who can identify the men or was in the area on any of these dates is asked to call the Brantford Police Service.