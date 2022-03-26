Brantford police investigating suspicious car fire

A car fire on the side of a Brantford road is being considered suspicious and is under investigation.

Brantford police were called to the scene around 7:45 p.m. Friday near Park and Governors Road after someone driving by reported it.

The black Honda Civic was engulfed when emergency crews arrived, with the interior completely burnt out.

Police say the vehicle was stolen out of Hamilton and the fire is considered suspicious.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.