KITCHENER -- Brantford police are investigating a report of a needle discovered in Halloween candy and a different report of a razor found in another collection.

They say the needle was found inserted into a piece of candy that was acquired in the Brier Park area on Saturday night.

A second report was recieved by police detailing a razor blade being found in a chocolate bar after trick-or-treating in the Eagle Place.

Police are reminding parents and caregivers to check candy that was collected while trick-or-treating before it’s eaten and to throw away anything that looks suspicious.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050.