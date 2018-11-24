

CTV Kitchener





Police are still trying to determine the cause of a crash that killed a Brantford man.

It happened around 2:55 a.m Saturday on Spalding Drive.

They say two men were inside a dark grey Chrysler sedan that drove off the road, through the guard posts and rolled over into a ditch.

One of them, a 23-year-old who has not been named, died at the scene of the crash.

The other man was taken to Brantford General Hospital with minor injuries.

The road was closed for most of the morning while police investigated but has since reopened.