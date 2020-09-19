KITCHENER -- A 26-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly stole a car at gunpoint.

The Brantford Police Service says dispatchers received the initial 911 call around 9 p.m.

The victim stated that he had been robbed at gunpoint on Chatham Street.

He said he was assaulted by a man, who pointed a gun at him and then took off in his 2015 Toyota Camry.

The victim told police that he didn’t know the thief and the violent encounter was unprovoked.

At around 12:30 a.m., the Brantford Police Service found the victim’s car parked at a motel on Colborne Street.

They then determined that their robbery suspect was inside one of the rooms.

A 26-year-old man from Brantford was arrested just before 2:30 a.m.

He's charged with robbery with a firearm, pointing a firearm, weapons dangerous, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and breach of probation.