Brantford man charged after two homes were allegedly shot at: OPP
A second suspect connected to a firearm-related incident last week in Norfolk County has been arrested and charged.
Brantford Police Service arrested a man in Brantford last Wednesday who had been identified as the second suspect in an incident that took place on the evening of June 10 in Delhi, Ont. where shots were reportedly fired at two residences.
A 23-year-old from Brantford has been charged with the following alleged offences:
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm,
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose,
- Careless use of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition,
- Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm,
- Discharge a firearm into or at a place in a reckless manner (two counts).
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
High-profile Canadian-Israeli influencer detained in Russia: reports
Police detained a prominent Canadian-Israeli influencer at a Russian airport on Monday, Russian media are reporting.
Senior who killed 8-year-old sentenced in London, Ont. court room
Inside a packed London, Ont., courtroom, the 79-year-old woman who was convicted of driving her vehicle into a troop of girl guides, killing one and injuring several others, was sentenced to two years house arrest, followed by three years of probation.
DEVELOPING DNC Day 2: The Obamas and second gentleman Doug Emhoff set to speak
Former U.S. President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama and second gentleman Doug Emhoff will speak at the DNC, a day after the unofficial farewell for President Joe Biden, who served eight years as Obama’s vice president.
Cyberattack not cause of partial system outage impacting Canadian airports: CBSA
Canada's border agency says services have been restored following a partial systems outage that affected the country's biggest airports on Tuesday.
Humans age dramatically at two key points in their life, study finds
Scientists have found that human beings age at a molecular level in two accelerated bursts – first at the age of 44, and then again at 60.
Halifax police officer shoots, kills three dogs that attacked woman
Police say they shot and killed three large dogs after the animals attacked a woman in Halifax Tuesday morning.
Ex-officer convicted in George Floyd's killing is moved to new prison months after stabbing
Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd, was transferred to a federal prison in Texas almost nine months after he was stabbed in a different facility.
DEVELOPING Deep seas and tight spaces impede search for 6 missing after yacht sinks off Sicily
Police divers resumed searching Tuesday for six people believed trapped in the hull of a superyacht that sank in deep seas off Sicily, including a British tech magnate who was celebrating his recent acquittal on fraud charges with the people who had defended him at trial.
B.C. man sentenced for assaulting, intimidating homeless couple with skid-steer loader
An Okanagan man who used a skid-steer loader to destroy the possessions of a homeless couple, knocking one of them unconscious as he ran over their belongings, will not face jail time for the assault.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
London woman stabbed by a stranger while walking a dog
Around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, police said a woman was walking a dog in the 1200 block of Brydges Street near Highbury Avenue when a man approached her, pushed her to the ground and stabbed her multiple times before running from the area.
-
Senior who killed 8-year-old sentenced in London, Ont. court room
Inside a packed London, Ont., courtroom, the 79-year-old woman who was convicted of driving her vehicle into a troop of girl guides, killing one and injuring several others, was sentenced to two years house arrest, followed by three years of probation.
-
'Difficult but necessary steps' LHSC continues to trim senior staff
LHSC has announced five more senior staff have left the organization. It’s part of the hospital’s bid to knock down its $150-million budget deficit projected for 2025
Windsor
-
'Thank you from the bottom of our hearts': 57 people added to Stem Cell Registry in support of Ethan Hunter
An event held in Chatham on the weekend saw 57 people added to the Canadian Blood Services Stem Cell Registry.
-
Windsor police seeking assistance finding missing 64-year-old man
The Windsor Police Service is calling on the public to help find a missing 64-year-old man.
-
Split the Pot Lottery is back across Ontario to help hospitals
The Ontario-wide Split the Pot Lottery is back, with officials encouraging people to purchase tickets to help support hospitals and healthcare across the province.
Barrie
-
Authorities tight-lipped on probe into police-involved shooting in Innisfil
The investigation into a police-involved shooting in a gated Innisfil community that critically injured one man and left another dead is ongoing, with authorities remaining tight-lipped on the details.
-
Two animals die after suspected poisoning at sanctuary
A recent incident at the 'Speaking of Animals' sanctuary in Severn Township has left two skunks dead and several other animals ill.
-
E-bike sparks destructive fire
Fire crews were called to battle flames that broke out at a property in Orillia and caused significant damage in the early morning hours on Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario woman accidentally overpays Visa bill by nearly $13,000
Many of us pay our bills using online banking because it's simple, fast and usually problem free, but if you make a mistake and pay the wrong amount, it can sometimes be difficult to get your money back.
-
Pentagon funds cobalt refinery plant expansion in northern Ontario
A battery materials refinery plant south of Temiskaming Shores has signed a multi-million-dollar contract with the United States military for a large expansion.
-
Ontario closing 10 supervised drug consumption sites near schools, child cares centres
The Ontario government has announced that it will be closing sites that provide supervised drug consumption services (SCS) near schools and child care centres, and will be prohibiting any new ones from being built near them.
Ottawa
-
Somerset West supervised drug consumption site to close under new Ontario rules
The head of the Somerset West Community Health Centre says she was not consulted before the government revealed it would be closing the centre's supervised drug consumption site.
-
Trillium Line will not be open for first day of classes at Carleton University
The Trillium Line will not be open for the first day of classes at Carleton University, as testing and trial running continues on the new north-south light rail transit line. The 21-day testing period for the system has not started.
-
City of Ottawa owed millions in unpaid fines for red light, photo radar camera violations
Drivers owe the City of Ottawa more than $16 million in unpaid fines for photo radar and red light camera violations over the past six years.
Toronto
-
Ontario closing 10 supervised drug consumption sites near schools, child cares centres
The Ontario government has announced that it will be closing sites that provide supervised drug consumption services (SCS) near schools and child care centres, and will be prohibiting any new ones from being built near them.
-
Cyberattack not cause of partial system outage impacting Canadian airports: CBSA
Canada's border agency says services have been restored following a partial systems outage that affected the country's biggest airports on Tuesday.
-
4 suspects allegedly posed as food delivery service in armed home invasion in Milton
Police are searching for four suspects who posed as a food delivery people before allegedly robbing a home at gunpoint in Milton.
Montreal
-
Plante 'chose to deflect' by criticizing opposition for asking question in English: Pierrefonds-Roxboro mayor
The opposition at Montreal City Hall is accusing Mayor Valerie Plante of trying to avoid scrutiny of her handling of the devastating floods earlier this month by attacking a council member for asking a question in English.
-
Three dead after helicopter crash in La Verendrye wildlife reserve
Quebec provincial police (SQ) say three people are dead after a helicopter crashed into a lake in La Vérendrye wildlife reserve near Val-d'Or.
-
About 70,000 Quebec insurance claims since Aug. 9 rains
Approximately 70,000 home insurance claims have been received by Quebec insurers since the torrential rains on Aug. 9, the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) reported Tuesday, saying unusual delays should be expected in processing claims.
Atlantic
-
'Horrifying and terrifying': Victims of knife attack at Halifax-area school deliver impact statements
Victims of a stabbing at a high school in Bedford, N.S., in March 2023 took the witness stand Tuesday and delivered their emotional victim impact statements.
-
Migrant workers file lawsuit against N.B. seafood company, alleging exploitation, mistreatment
Two migrant workers from Mexico have filed a lawsuit against a seafood processing company in northern New Brunswick.
-
Halifax police officer shoots, kills three dogs that attacked woman
Police say they shot and killed three large dogs after the animals attacked a woman in Halifax Tuesday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Residents evacuated due to flooding in Downtown Winnipeg apartment
People living in a downtown apartment building have all been evacuated due to "significant flooding" according to the property manager.
-
Manitoba chiefs call for PM to rescind Charles Adler's appointment to Senate
First Nations chiefs in Manitoba are calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to rescind the appointment of veteran broadcaster Charles Adler to the Senate.
-
Manitoba First Nations call for alcohol restrictions after violence prompts curfew
First Nations chiefs in northern Manitoba are calling for restrictions on alcohol purchases following an uptick in violent crimes, including a series of stabbings in one community over the weekend.
Calgary
-
Suspicious death in Carrington deemed a homicide; victim identified
The suspicious death of a person in the northwest community of Carrington last week has been deemed a homicide by police.
-
Calgary water main update: 13 of 21 pipe repairs will be on 33 Avenue N.W.
City officials say more than half of the segments of Calgary's Bearspaw feeder main that require fixing are along 33 Avenue N.W.
-
Cost of a new home in Calgary up more than 5% since last summer: StatCan
The price of a new home in Calgary has risen more than five per cent since last summer – marking the largest increase among Canadian cities.
Edmonton
-
RCMP looking for male assailant after women sexually assaulted west of Edmonton
Hinton and Edson RCMP are asking the public to identify a man who allegedly approached several women from behind, forcibly pulled their pants down and took photos.
-
Charges laid in shooting at Edmonton spray park
One person has been charged after a shooting in the parking lot of an Edmonton spray park earlier this year.
-
Gas leak prompts evacuations in southwest Edmonton
Several buildings in southwest Edmonton were evacuated on Tuesday morning after a gas leak, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services has confirmed.
Vancouver
-
2 fall to their deaths from Lower Lonsdale balcony, IHIT called in: RCMP
Homicide investigators have been called in after two people fell to their deaths from an apartment building balcony in North Vancouver early Tuesday morning.
-
B.C. man sentenced for assaulting, intimidating homeless couple with skid-steer loader
An Okanagan man who used a skid-steer loader to destroy the possessions of a homeless couple, knocking one of them unconscious as he ran over their belongings, will not face jail time for the assault.
-
Man charged with second-degree murder in Surrey, B.C., stabbing
Homicide investigators say a 24-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a Surrey, B.C., man last month.