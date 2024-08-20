KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Brantford man charged after two homes were allegedly shot at: OPP

    Brantford Police headquarters is seen in this undated image. Brantford Police headquarters is seen in this undated image.
    Share

    A second suspect connected to a firearm-related incident last week in Norfolk County has been arrested and charged.

    Brantford Police Service arrested a man in Brantford last Wednesday who had been identified as the second suspect in an incident that took place on the evening of June 10 in Delhi, Ont. where shots were reportedly fired at two residences.

    A 23-year-old from Brantford has been charged with the following alleged offences:

    • Unauthorized possession of a firearm,
    • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose,
    • Careless use of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition,
    • Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm,
    • Discharge a firearm into or at a place in a reckless manner (two counts).

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News