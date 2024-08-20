Brantford man charged after two homes were allegedly shot at: OPP

A second suspect connected to a firearm-related incident last week in Norfolk County has been arrested and charged.

Brantford Police Service arrested a man in Brantford last Wednesday who had been identified as the second suspect in an incident that took place on the evening of June 10 in Delhi, Ont. where shots were reportedly fired at two residences.

A 23-year-old from Brantford has been charged with the following alleged offences: