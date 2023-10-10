Brantford man arrested after trying to import child sex doll

A 58-year-old Brantford man is facing a number of child pornography and firearm related charges after police say he tried to get a child sex doll before Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) stepped in.

In September 2023, the Brantford Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit was contacted by CBSA after police said a child sex doll, destined for the residence of a Brantford man, was intercepted.

Police said the ICE unit and the CBSA executed a search warrant at a Newport Road residence, where the man was arrested.

Police seized several computers and electronic devices. Officers also seized a number of unregistered firearms located during the search.

Police said items such as a child sex doll are only one of the various forms of child pornography. In a news release, Brantford police pointed to the Criminal Code of Canada which states that sexual images, videos of children and "visual representation” of a child are prohibited.

"This is not a victimless crime. The promotion and purchase of sex dolls resembling a child reinforce relationships of power, inequality, and violence, projecting an unhealthy image, making children vulnerable,” Insp. Kevin Reeder said in a release from the Brantford Police Service.

The 58-year-old is facing the following charges:

Importing child pornography

Possession of child pornography

Unauthorized possession of a firearm x 5

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm x 5

Anyone with information relating to sexual crimes against children is urged to call the Brantford Police Services ICE Unit at 519-756-0113. Those who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted.