Brant OPP warn residents to ‘stay scam smart’ after two recent incidents

The Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after they say one resident lost $100,000 and another lost $250,000 from scams over the holidays.

OPP said the scammers are ‘tech-savvy.’

“[They] use technology to create very convincing schemes to trick you into sending them money. They will commonly use the name of a real company to gain your trust so that you will send money or personal information to them,” said police in a news release.

OPP offered tips on how to protect yourself:

If it sounds too good to be true, it likely is.

Remember that you can't win a contest that you didn't enter in the first place.

If you have a concern about your computer, take it to a reputable repair shop for service. Do not provide remote access to a "tech" that calls you out of the blue.

Gift cards are a red flag. If someone contacts you and directs you to buy gift cards, you need to hang up the phone.

Your best defence is to verify any unsolicited contact. Unsolicited means that you didn't ask for it.

Police are reminding the public that fraud is a multi-million-dollar enterprise that will only end when they can stop making money.

Anyone interested in more information on fraud can contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or check online.

The Brant County OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.