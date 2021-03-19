KITCHENER -- Ontario changed its COVID-19 restrictions for nine regions Friday, among them Brant County and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph.

It also announced increased indoor and outdoor dining capacity for restaurants and bars.

CHANGING RESTRICTIONS

Brant County will move up from orange level to red, while Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph will drop from red to orange.

No change has been announced for the Region of Waterloo which remains in the red.

Here’s the full list put out Friday by the province:

RED – CONTROL

Brant County Health Unit

Chatham-Kent Health Unit

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District

Ottawa Public Health

ORANGE – RESTRICT

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health

YELLOW – PROTECT

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health

North Bay Parry Sound District

Porcupine Health Unit

Timiskaming Health Unit

DINING RULES

The province also announced it is increasing dining capacity limits for restaurants, bars and other food and drink establishments in the red and orange zones.

Staring Saturday, red zone businesses are permitted up to 50 patrons for indoor dining and up to 100 patrons for businesses in the orange zone.

While indoor dining is not allowed for areas in the grey zone, the province says outdoor dining is permitted as long as businesses follow physical distancing rules and safety measures.

The government says it’s also strengthening public safety measures for both indoor and outdoor locations, including:

Limiting tables for indoor dining to members of the same household (exemptions made for those who live alone and caregivers)

Limiting tables for indoor dining in the grey zone to members of the same household (exemptions made for those who live alone and caregivers)

Food establishments must also post a sign informing the public of maximum capacity

Officials say the decision was made in consultation with medical officers of health, as well as local trends and conditions.

“With the significant and increasing risk of COVID-19 variants, the next few weeks will be critical in our fight against COVID-19,” said Christine Elliot, the Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, in a press release. “Thanks to the tireless efforts of our frontline health care workers we continue to accelerate our vaccine rollout, but until all Ontarians can receive the vaccine, we must not let our guard down and continue following public health advice. This remains our best defense.”

While Toronto and Peel Region remains in the grey or lockdown level, the province says they’ll be working with their public health units to determine whether adjustments will be made to allow for more outdoor activities.