Body recovered from the Grand River in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police said a woman’s body has been recovered from the banks of Grand River in Kitchener.

“We received a call from the OPP helicopter advising that they had possibly located something in the water,” Supt. Brenna Bonn confirmed Monday.

The discovery was made around 6 p.m. near Old Mill Road and Pinnacle Drive.

Firefighters and police on Old Mill Road in Kitchener on July 15, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV News)

The woman has not yet been identified.

“At this time, we are waiting to confirm the identity of the deceased,” Const. Chris Iden told CTV News in an email.

Search teams have been looking for two women who ran into trouble while out on the Grand River Saturday. A witness said the women appeared to be distress, near King Street East and River Road East, at around 9:30 p.m. They haven’t been seen since.

Grand River near King Street East and River Road East in Kitchener on July 15, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News)

Old Mill Road, where the body was discovered Monday evening, runs along the Grand River, not far from where the two women were boating on Saturday.

Police said teams would continue their search until dusk and then return to the water at 7 a.m. Tuesday.