KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Why the Conestogo River is turning pink

    canoe Conestogo River water summer spring paddle
    Share

    Conestogo River will turn pink on Thursday.

    The Region of Waterloo said environmentally-friendly dye will be added to the water to track how it travels downstream, specifically the dispersal of clean water coming out of the St. Jacobs Wastewater Treatment Plant. It’s part of a test ahead of the planned expansion of the facility which is expected to wrap up in 2030.

    The dye will be darkest around 8 a.m. and dilute as it moves down the river.

    The region said it’s safe for people, pets, aquatic life and other wildlife.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News