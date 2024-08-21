Why the Conestogo River is turning pink

Conestogo River will turn pink on Thursday.

The Region of Waterloo said environmentally-friendly dye will be added to the water to track how it travels downstream, specifically the dispersal of clean water coming out of the St. Jacobs Wastewater Treatment Plant. It’s part of a test ahead of the planned expansion of the facility which is expected to wrap up in 2030.

The dye will be darkest around 8 a.m. and dilute as it moves down the river.

The region said it’s safe for people, pets, aquatic life and other wildlife.