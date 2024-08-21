Child’s phone catches fire in Cambridge, Ont. movie theatre
A Cambridge, Ont. mother was left shaken after her 11-year-old’s cellphone suddenly caught fire in a movie theatre.
No one was hurt but she worries that it could have been a lot worse.
On Monday, Madara Mejoule was waiting for her son and his friend outside the theatre. Wondering why they were taking so long, she went inside to get him. She was shocked by what she saw.
“The whole movie theater was filled with smoke and you could smell there was like a toxic gas smell,” Mejoule recalled.
Her son ran up to her and told her his phone had caught fire.
At first, she was skeptical.
“I didn't believe that a phone could explode spontaneously,” Mejoule admitted.
She said he accidentally dropped his phone and it slipped between the theatre seats.
“As he went to retrieve it, he pushed down on the seat and then that jammed the phone and it pressurized the phone, at which point the lithium battery just started smoking,” she explained.
The Cambridge Fire Department said the flames were contained to only the phone and seat.
“The cause was a mobile phone that was pinched in the seat causing damage to the phone and battery,” said Eric Yates, a prevention officer with Cambridge Fire. “The result was the battery went into thermal runaway and ignited.”
Thermal runaway is when a lithium-ion battery enters an uncontrollable, self-heating state. As a result, the phone can reach extremely high temperatures, eject gas or shrapnel, smoke or catch fire.
Lithium-ion battery fires
Fire departments across the province have reported an increase in the number of lithium-ion battery fires. These batteries are not only found in phones but also in e-bikes and other electronics.
“The challenge of a lithium-ion fire is that it's a chemical reaction. It's not dependent on oxygen the way a traditional fire is,” explained Cory Armstrong-Smith, a fire prevention officer with Norfolk County Fire.
Fire officials say it's important to follow manufacturer instructions, use proper chargers and inspect devices regularly.
“The batteries themselves are delicate in the way that they're constructed. It's very easy to damage that battery: bending it, dropping it, breaking it, certainly exposing it to high heat will all cause them to fail,” Armstrong-Smith added.
Google Pixel phone
Mejoule said her son had a Google Pixel phone, similar to her own.
She said she reached out to the company but claims they won't replace the phone without a pricey deposit.
“They don't care that this happened to my son – that it potentially endangered [him] and they don't care to replace it,” Mejoule said, holding back tears. “That just tells me that I'm not a valued customer.”
CTV News also reached out to Google but did not hear back by our deadline.
Mejoule said she’ll stick with Google phones for now, as she’s on a contract, but she’ll be more cautious around cellphone batteries.
Cineplex said they closed the theatre where the fire happened on Monday but it reopened the next day as usual.
Safety tips
Cambridge Fire shared more battery safety tips:
- Check batteries for signs of damage such as bulging, leaking or unusual heat during charging.
- Always use the charger provided by the manufacturer to prevent overcharging. Use only approved charging cables that are compatible with the battery.
- Do not expose batteries to high heat or direct sunlight. Avoid extreme cold temperatures.
- Store batteries in a cool, dry place, away from flammable materials.
- Adhere to all usage guidelines and safety instructions provided by the manufacturer.
- Follow local regulations for the safe disposal of Lithium-ion batteries. Never discard in the trash.
- Always use the listed and approved battery for the appliance and device.
- Never leave devices plugged in once they are fully charged.
- Never charge devices under your pillow, on your bed, or on a couch.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Intimate partner violence' led to triple homicide in McCreary: Manitoba RCMP
A 'horrific act of intimate partner violence' is what led to a triple homicide in McCreary, Man. last week according to RCMP.
Tory MP deletes post that claimed cost of living is driving parents to traffic kids
Conservative MP Michelle Ferreri has deleted a post on X that claimed the affordability crisis has driven parents to traffic their kids.
Multiple Jewish organizations, hospitals across Canada receive identical bomb threats
Police in multiple cities across Canada are responding to bomb threats that were sent to Jewish organizations, synagogues and some hospitals this morning.
No evidence of docs related to misconduct allegations against Frank Stronach: court
An Ontario court has rejected a bid by Frank Stronach’s granddaughter to compel the family business to disclose any documents that might exist related to complaints of sexual misconduct against him and settlements involving complainants.
Global Affairs Canada 'very proud' of $9M NYC condo purchase, says consul general Tom Clark didn't influence
Canada's consul general in New York Tom Clark did not influence the government's decision to purchase his new official residence, a senior Global Affairs Canada official told MPs Wednesday.
'Caught me by surprise': Rare 'blue' frog spotted in Nova Scotia
When a Nova Scotia woman set out on a walk, she ended up discovering something very colourful - a rare 'blue' frog.
Alicia Silverstone is 'alive and well' after concern over her possibly poisonous snack
'Clueless' star Alicia Silverstone sparked concern after she posted a video in which she took a bite into what some of her followers speculated was poisonous fruit.
Boaters urged to seek shelter as 'waterspout watch' issued for coastal B.C.
Environment Canada has issued a waterspout watch for British Columbia's South Coast, urging mariners to prepare for the potentially dangerous weather phenomena.
Commuters, billions of dollars could be affected by rail strike; Trudeau urges deal
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging negotiators to reach a deal to prevent an unprecedented railway stoppage that could have an economic impact worth billions of dollars.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
'I thought he was going to kill me': Little old lady explains how she survived knife attack
An elderly woman says she’s lucky to be alive after surviving a stabbing attack while walking her dog near her east London home on Monday morning.
-
Cannabis locations closed by OPP, with warrants related to 'illegal cannabis storefronts'
Police said that they executed search warrants on at least two London cannabis stores and other locations on the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation on Tuesday.
-
Three-vehicle crash sends four people to hospital
Injuries are reported to be non-life-threatening after a three-vehicle crash in London. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highbury Avenue and Brydges Street.
Windsor
-
Heavy police presence in Chatham, public asked to avoid area
The Chatham-Kent Police Service has alerted the public of a heavy police presence in the area of McNaughton Avenue East between Taylor Trail and Spurgeon Drive.
-
No threats sent to Windsor Jewish Community
The Windsor Jewish Community did not receive any threats on Wednesday, despite reports of bomb threats that were sent to other Jewish organizations, synagogues and some hospitals across Canada.
-
$100,000 in damages following morning fire on Ellis Street
Windsor Fire and Rescue Services has reported damages more than $100,000 following an early morning fire on Wednesday.
Barrie
-
Young mother killed in head-on Innisfil crash crossed centre line, police say
A young mother who died in a crash in Innisfil in the spring caused the fatal collision, police say.
-
Boy, 14, hospitalized after alleged stabbing at Barrie park
Police officers are investigating reports a young teen was stabbed at a park in Barrie Tuesday evening.
-
Guilty plea expected in Barrie hit-and-run that claimed international student's life
A 20-year-old man charged in connection with the death of an international student in Barrie could soon be entering a guilty plea.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario woman accidentally overpays Visa bill by nearly $13,000
Many of us pay our bills using online banking because it's simple, fast and usually problem free, but if you make a mistake and pay the wrong amount, it can sometimes be difficult to get your money back.
-
There is a link between the meat you eat and a chronic disease, according to new research
Regularly eating red and processed meats in particular is associated with a higher risk of type 2 diabetes, according to a new global study.
-
Sudbury man charged in stabbing incident near Richard Lake
A 40-year-old Sudbury man has been charged following a stabbing Tuesday night in the Richard Lake area.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa joins dozens who will not participate in Capital Pride parade
The City of Ottawa is the latest organization to back out of this weekend's Capital Pride parade.
-
RCMP investigating bomb threats at Ottawa hospitals, Jewish organizations
Hospitals, synagogues and Jewish organizations in Ottawa were among the more than a hundred across Canada who received identical bomb threats on Wednesday morning.
-
Ottawa school bus authority short 13 drivers two weeks from start of school
The Ottawa Student Transportation Agency (OSTA) is short 13 bus drivers heading into the new school year, and that's affecting schools in Nepean and the city's west end as of Wednesday, says the service.
Toronto
-
Metrolinx to 'acquire' 25 homes on Pape Avenue in Riverdale for Ontario Line construction
More than two dozen renters and homeowners on the east side of Pape Avenue in Riverdale have recently learned that they will have to give up their homes – at least temporarily – for the construction of the new Ontario Line.
-
No evidence of docs related to misconduct allegations against Frank Stronach: court
An Ontario court has rejected a bid by Frank Stronach’s granddaughter to compel the family business to disclose any documents that might exist related to complaints of sexual misconduct against him and settlements involving complainants.
-
Multiple Jewish organizations, hospitals across Canada receive identical bomb threats
Police in multiple cities across Canada are responding to bomb threats that were sent to Jewish organizations, synagogues and some hospitals this morning.
Montreal
-
Montreal synagogues on Canada-wide list of threatened Jewish institutions
Montreal police says at least a dozen synagogues in Montreal are on a list of more than 100 places of worship across Canada that received email threats.
-
Man, 28, charged with first-degree murder after woman found with hands, mouth bound in Lachine apartment
A man is facing a first-degree murder charge after a 64-year-old woman was found dead with her hands and mouth bound last month in Montreal's Lachine borough.
-
Quebec government seeks power to limit international students
The Quebec government plans to table a bill in the fall that would allow it to limit the number of international students coming to the province to study.
Atlantic
-
Search for kayaker in Halifax ends, investigation continues as missing person case
A three-day search for a missing kayaker in a Halifax-area lake has concluded although the woman has yet to be found.
-
Man charged with stunting after driving 60 km/h over speed limit: Halifax police
A 23-year-old man has been charged with stunting after police say they clocked him driving 60 km/h over the posted speed limit.
-
Halifax police chief expects charges to be laid in high-profile attack on couple
The new chief for the Halifax Regional Police expects charges to be laid in connection to a high-profile attack on a same-sex couple in the city’s downtown core earlier this summer.
Winnipeg
-
'Intimate partner violence' led to triple homicide in McCreary: Manitoba RCMP
A 'horrific act of intimate partner violence' is what led to a triple homicide in McCreary, Man. last week according to RCMP.
-
Manitoba municipalities will be able to opt out of Plan 20-50
Manitoba communities will be able to opt out of being part of the capital planning region if they want according to new legislation that will introduced by the Manitoba government.
-
Man charged following bus stabbing: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a suspect in connection with an unprovoked stabbing on a bus last week.
Calgary
-
7 Calgary coworkers to split $5M Lotto 6-49 win: 'Most of us are investing'
Seven Calgary coworkers have won a whopping $5 million on a Lotto 6-49 ticket.
-
4 children, 2 adults hurt in head-on crash near Coalhurst, Alta.
Six people, including four children, are in hospital following a serious crash near Coalhurst early Wednesday morning.
-
Calgary police officer speaks out after fellow cop pleads guilty to sharing sex video
A Calgary police officer pleaded guilty to discreditable conduct on Wednesday, after it was found he shared an intimate video and images of a woman and fellow officer with others on the force.
Edmonton
-
'Unacceptable': Business groups say rail stoppage would hit grain, groceries and more
An impending labour stoppage on Canada's two national railways has riled industry groups who worry consumers and businesses will be hit hard if goods ranging from grains to french fries to petrochemicals can't be moved.
-
'You should see my garage – it's half full': Online initiative receives overwhelming support for Jasper students and teachers
An initiative to help students and teachers displaced from the Jasper wildfires is receiving overwhelming support online.
-
Loaded rifle, almost 100 bullets found during attempted armed robbery arrest in downtown Edmonton
A loaded rifle and almost 100 rounds of ammunition were found during an arrest Monday morning after an armed robbery attempt at a downtown apartment building.
Vancouver
-
Multiple B.C. synagogues targeted with bomb threats, premier says
As police investigate bomb threats directed at Jewish institutions across Canada, the premier of B.C. has confirmed "multiple" such incidents within the province.
-
Rail strike would halt B.C.'s West Coast Express commuter train, says TransLink
The operator of British Columbia's commuter train that shuttles thousands of people across the Lower Mainland says it won't be able to run if a strike halts Canada's two biggest railways this week.
-
Surrey man charged, released from custody after stranger sexual assault in woman's home
Mounties say a 24-year-old man has been charged with breaking and entering and sexual assault in connection with a stranger attack at a home in Surrey, B.C.