A body has been found in the Grand River, police say.

Waterloo Regional Police say the body was found in the river near Coronation Boulevard in Cambridge around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, and brought to shore with the help of firefighters.

According to police, it was found by officers who were searching in the area for a missing person and. Mohsin Motala was last seen leaving Cambridge Memorial Hospital Tuesday afternoon.

The identity of the body has not been confirmed.