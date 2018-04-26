Featured
Body found in Grand River in Cambridge
A section of the Grand River near Coronation Boulevard in Cambridge is seen on Thursday, April 26, 2018.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, April 26, 2018 3:12PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 26, 2018 5:50PM EDT
A body has been found in the Grand River, police say.
Waterloo Regional Police say the body was found in the river near Coronation Boulevard in Cambridge around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, and brought to shore with the help of firefighters.
According to police, it was found by officers who were searching in the area for a missing person and. Mohsin Motala was last seen leaving Cambridge Memorial Hospital Tuesday afternoon.
The identity of the body has not been confirmed.