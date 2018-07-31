

CTV Kitchener





Two men were out boating when a storm began to form before their eyes over Lake Erie.

The pair says they were in the south end of the lake on Sunday when they could see the storm developing.

Kevin Galbreath and Brian Weaver were fishing about 17 kilometres from shore when the waterspout started to twist and they decided to turn around.

“You could see the little spout coming out,” says Weaver. “As soon as it hits the water you could see the water all over the place.”

At the time of the sighting Environment Canada had issued a tornado warning for Chatham Kent and Rondeau Park.

“When there is a risk of thunderstorm over the lake we do issue a marine forecast,” says Environment Canada meteorologist Gerald Chang. “Your spider senses should go up because a risk of a thunderstorm means lightening and you can’t hide from lightening over the water.”

The agency says a tornado did not touch down but confirms people likely witnessed funnel clouds and waterspouts.