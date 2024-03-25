Bike coaches being added to trains on Kitchener GO line
Metrolinx is adding more coaches to trains on the Kitchener Line – but not for commuters.
The agency is making extra room on GO Trains for bicycles and e-bikes.
CTV News recently spoke to some passengers at the Kitchener station who said they were travelling to Toronto to work for food delivery apps like Uber Eats and Skip the Dishes. One explained that he had to travel to Toronto because he couldn’t find work in Waterloo Region.
Dozens of bikes can sometimes be seen inside GO trains.
Several e-bikes are seen on a bike car on a GO train along the Kitchener line on Feb. 2, 2024. (Submitted/ Janice Jim)
Metrolinx announced Monday they were building eight additional bike coaches in response to increased demand, adding that it would double the number of bike coaches in their fleet. The new coaches will offer additional capacity on the Kitchener Line, as well as seasonal service on the Lakeshore West trips to Niagara Falls.
The agency said the new coaches have space for up to 22 bikes and additional seating for passengers.
One of Metrolinx's new GO Train bike coach. (Subtmitted)
New bike policy
Metrolinx recently updated its bike policy banning all e-bikes without UL or CE certification on their batteries. The changes were in response to growing safety concerns, including an incident last year when an e-bike caught fire on a TTC train.
A fire engulfed a subway train in Toronto Sunday afternoon and Toronto Fire says it is due to the failure of a lithium ion battery pack used in an electric bike. (X / JOE_WARMINGTON)
Starting April 9, staff will be inspecting all e-bikes and attaching “tamper-proof seals” to those that meet the rules. Metrolinx said they’ll also redirect e-bike owners to the dedicated coaches.
Travellers are reminded to not bring bikes on board during the morning or afternoon commute (trains arriving at Union Station from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., and departing Union Station from 3:30 p.m. and 6:30p.m.) Cyclists are also asked to stay with their bikes and make sure they don’t block doorways, stairwells or aisles.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Secret' RCMP report forecasts a bleak future in Canada
A 'Secret' Royal Canadian Mounted Police report paints a dark picture of Canada's future due to climate change, misinformation, a global recession and other troubling trends.
Woman arrested, dog seized after attack on child at Toronto playground
A woman has been charged and arrested in connection with a dog attack at a waterfront playground in Toronto that left a child with life-altering injuries over the weekend.
Sacha Baron Cohen's representative responds to Rebel Wilson claims
Rebel Wilson is claiming Sacha Baron Cohen has tried to stop the release of her upcoming memoir, 'Rebel Rising.'
Ottawa woman warned BMO of suspected bank fraud, still lost $15K
An Ottawa woman said when she suspected someone was trying to gain access to her BMO account, she went to the branch to inform the bank. She was told everything was fine but, by the time she got home, $15,000 had been stolen.
Canada evacuating vulnerable Canadian citizens out of Haiti: Joly
Canada airlifted 18 vulnerable Canadians out of Haiti by helicopter to the Dominican Republic on Monday, and Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says more will be offered the chance to evacuate in the coming days.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' California and Florida homes raided, Homeland Security tells CNN
In response to a CNN question about reports of raids of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' homes, the Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) said that as part of an ongoing investigation they, along with other law enforcement partners, had 'executed law enforcement actions.'
She took a DNA test to find out her heritage. What she found was a decades-old secret her mother never planned to share
A Saskatchewan woman took a DNA test and made a shocking discovery: her long-lost twin brothers.
'Young child' dies after UTV falls through ice on B.C. lake: RCMP
A young child died in B.C.'s Cariboo region died over the weekend when a UTV fell through the ice on Tyee Lake, according to authorities.
Shohei Ohtani says he never bet on sports, interpreter Ippei Mizuhara stole money, told lies
Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani said Monday he never bet on sports and interpreter Ippei Mizuhara stole money from him and told lies.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.