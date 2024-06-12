Bat tests positive for rabies in Stratford
A person in Stratford is undergoing rabies post-exposure treatment after they were bitten by a rabid bat.
Huron Perth Public Health confirmed the animal is the first bat to test positive in Huron Perth so far this year.
Residents are reminded to avoid exposure to bats and to contact public health if they have come in contact with a bat.
“If you are bitten or scratched by a bat, or if infectious material (such as saliva) from a bat gets into your eyes, nose, or a wound, wash the area thoroughly and seek immediate medical attention,” Public Health Inspector Patrick Landry advised via a news release.
The rabies virus is fatal, but immediate treatment can prevent an infection from forming.
