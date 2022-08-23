Barn fire temporarily closes major Guelph intersection

The Guelph Police Service temporarily closed a major intersection in the city’s north end Tuesday due to a barn fire.

In a tweet at 10:30 a.m., police asked for individuals to avoid the area north of Silvercreek Parkway North at Woodlawn Road West as all northbound lanes were closed.

“There is a barn fire north of the City of Guelph and all northbound lanes are closed,” police said in the tweet.

Police said in a tweet just after 2:30 p.m. the roadway was reopen.