March 8 is International Women’s Day.

First sponsored by the United Nations in 1975, the day celebrates women’s achievements and aims to further their rights. This year's theme: Balance for Better.

Two female entrepreneurs reflect on their journeys to business ownership, saying the journey was a tough one.

The owners of Tadpole Children’s Shoppe and the Truth Beauty Company say that at times they felt their ideas were not taken seriously.

“I want to specify that I didn’t have any business experience, I had no experience in business at all,” says Nimira Husein, the owner of the Tadpole Children’s Shoppe. “It was an idea that I had, and a vision, and from that, here I am 12 years later.”

An online survey of 1,000 Canadian women agreed. The study, done by Plan International Canada, found that only 38 per cent of young women believe they have the same opportunity to lead as men.

While Waterloo Region ranks near the top of the country in terms of female leadership according to the Canadian Centre for Alternative Policy, there’s still work to be done. The report found that, of 26 Canadian cities studied, the region ranked in third place for female leadership.

That same study, however, found that Waterloo Region was the worst place in Canada for the health and safety of women.