Bail hearing for man charged in University of Waterloo stabbings pushed back again

The man charged in a stabbing attack at the University of Waterloo last month has had his bail hearing pushed back again.

Geovanny Villalba-Aleman, 24, made a brief court appearance by video Tuesday morning.

His bail hearing was supposed to happen July 4. That was rescheduled to Tuesday when it was pushed back once again to July 25.

Villalba-Aleman, an international student who had recently graduated from the University of Waterloo, is facing multiple charges in connection to a triple stabbing during a gender studies class on Wednesday, June 28.

Police say he planned and targeted the course and the alleged hate-motivated attack related to gender expression and gender identity.

Witnesses told CTV News the attacker walked into the classroom, asked the professor a question, then pulled two knives out a backpack.

Three people were stabbed, including the 38-year-old professor and two students, aged 20 and 19.

Police say all victims sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. All were taken to hospital, the two students were treated and released the same day.

Villalba-Aleman faces three counts of aggravated assault, four counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He's also been charged of mischief under $5,000, which police told CTV News is in relation to a ripped Pride flag.