Students attacked on University of Waterloo campus released from hospital, status of professor unknown
Waterloo regional police say the two students involved in a triple stabbing during a gender issues class at the University of Waterloo have been released from hospital.
Police said the alleged attacker planned and targeted the gender studies class on Wednesday afternoon, stabbing two students and a professor.
According to police, the students injured included a 20-year-old woman who sustained serious, but not-life-threatening injuries and a 19-year-old man who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Both were taken to a local hospital and released later in the day, police said.
Police said the status of the 38-year-old female professor was unknown.
In a press conference held Thursday afternoon, Waterloo Regional Police Service Chief Crowell said investigators have determined the accused specifically targeted a gender issues class.
“Investigators have reason to believe this was a planned and targeted attack, motivated by hate related to gender expression and gender identity,” said Crowell.
Following the attack, Geovanny Villalba-Aleman, an international student who had been studying at the university, faces three counts of aggravated assault, four counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Police said he graduated in April.
He also faces a charge of mischief under $5,000, which police told CTV News is in relation to a ripped Pride flag.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Second application period for Canada Dental Benefit opens Saturday
The second application period for the federal government’s dental benefit program starts Saturday, so parents or guardians of eligible children can get up to $650 per child for dental services for the next year.
Google, Meta could pull news over Bill C-18: What the fallout may mean for Canadians
With Google promising to remove Canadian news from its platforms in response to a new federal law, critics say the move could affect media literacy in Canada, while opponents of the legislation argue it was flawed to begin with.
B.C. teen walks out of Golden Ears Provincial Park after being missing for more than 50 hours
Mounties and search and rescue workers are relieved and "elated" that 16-year-old missing hiker Esther Wang walked out of Golden Ears Provincial Park on her own Thursday night, roughly 54 hours after becoming separated from her hiking group earlier this week.
No need for 'double punishment' in mandatory sentence case, Supreme Court rules
A woman who was barred from driving for almost two years while awaiting sentencing would face 'a kind of double punishment' if she were now handed an additional, mandatory one-year prohibition, Canada's top court has ruled.
Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning 'Little Miss Sunshine' actor, dies at 89
Alan Arkin, the wry character actor who demonstrated his versatility in comedy and drama as he received four Academy Award nominations and won an Oscar in 2007 for 'Little Miss Sunshine,' has died. He was 89.
Climate policies and fossil fuel: Clean fuel regulations and carbon pricing explained
On Saturday, the federal government's long-promised clean fuel regulations will take effect across Canada. Here are five things to know about what they are, how they will affect you and why they are different from the carbon price.
New women's pro hockey league set for January debut, to be funded by Dodgers owner
A new women's hockey league is coming to North America. The Professional Hockey Federation and the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association announced a merger Friday, with the intention of starting a new league in 2024.
Why night-time heat can be so dangerous – and why it's getting worse
Heat waves are coming to include an increasingly dangerous element: overnight temperatures that don’t cool down enough to offer sufficient reprieve from oppressive heat, particularly for people without access to air conditioning.
Canada Day: Where fireworks will and will not be set off across the country
Here is a roundup of where fireworks will and will not be set off this Canada Day.
London
-
Single mom denied flight with three-month-old twins
'So we’re not allowed to fly by ourselves on Thursday,' is how Amanda Bailey broke the news on TikTok last week that her and her three-month-old twins were being denied a flight to New Brunswick to visit her mother.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Father concerned after coyotes spotted attacking prey in backyard
A concerned London, Ont. father is renewing warnings for people to be on the lookout for coyotes after a pair of coyotes were spotted during the midday in his backyard.
-
Inquest announced in death of man killed by provincial police in 2019
The province has announced an inquest into the death of a man who was shot and killed by OPP officers in Exeter, Ont. in December of 2019.
Windsor
-
Traffic blitz results in 13 enforcement actions at this 'dangerous intersection'
Windsor police are conducting a traffic blitz at one of the city’s most dangerous intersections.
-
Pride flag stolen from hospital
A pride flag is once again flying at Windsor Regional Hospital’s Ouellette Campus after officials said its previous flag was stolen.
-
Lesperance Road construction continues into July, rain delays completion date
Tecumseh, Ont. town officials asked drivers to be patient a little while longer. The Lesperance Road and VIA Grade Crossing Improvements Project was expected to be done by the end of June, but work will continue into next month.
Barrie
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING | Tornado warning issued for Simcoe County
Severe thunderstorms are rolling into parts of Simcoe County Friday afternoon with the potential for strong winds, large hail and heavy rain.
-
Driver dies in hospital weeks after Midland construction zone crash
A 29-year-old Penetanguishene man has died weeks after a collision in a Midland construction zone sent four people to the hospital.
-
Student struck and killed on Highway 400 identified
The man struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 400 Tuesday has been identified.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police say youths playing 'chicken' caused crash
Sudbury police are looking for help identifying youth playing 'chicken' on Notre Dame Avenue on Wednesday after a motorcyclist sustained serious injuries in a crash.
-
Unsafe vehicle catches the eye of northern Ont. police
Police in northwestern Ontario have charged a suspended driver after receiving a complaint about an unsafe vehicle.
-
Northern police warn of spike in collisions with wildlife
Ontario Provincial Police in the North Bay area say they have noticed an increase in the number of collisions involving wildlife on area roadways.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police promise 'increased' officer presence for Canada Day festivities
Revellers will notice an increased police presence in the downtown core, ByWard Market and around LeBreton Flats over the Canada Day weekend, as police hope to make it a safe 156th birthday celebration.
-
Golfer dies after being struck by lightning at Ottawa golf course
One of the two men struck by lightning at an Ottawa golf course during a thunderstorm earlier this week has died.
-
Police investigating second fatal shooting in Carlington neighbourhood in two days
Ottawa police say a man died from his injuries following an evening shooting in the Carlington neighbourhood, the second fatal shooting in the west-end neighbourhood in two days.
Toronto
-
One person dead after daytime stabbing in Scarborough
One man is dead after a stabbing in Scarborough’s Bendale neighbourhood, Toronto police say.
-
Toronto police crack unsolved 1991 murder case using DNA testing
Police have identified the person responsible for the 1991 murder of Toronto resident Herbert Boone using DNA testing technology.
-
Ontario single mother felt 'crushed' after discovering she couldn't fly alone with infant twins
Amanda Bailey, a 26-year-old single mother of four-month-old twins, said she felt 'hopeless' after being told by Flair Airlines she could fly on her own with her kids, then discovering just days before their flight this was against the rules.
Montreal
-
Chateau Frontenac facing $10M lawsuit after woman suffers 'unbearable' injuries from fall
A hotel employee allegedly invited the family to use a staff-only stairwell to travel between their two rooms, which were on different floors. The lawsuit claims that the daughter, 18 at the time of the accident, slid on a "dangerously slippery, white powder" while descending the steps, falling onto her back.
-
Some Canada Day celebrations in Montreal's west end postponed due to smog and rainy weather
The City of Cote Saint-Luc is postponing Canada Day celebrations because of this weekend's inclement weather and also because of the smog that has become a regular part of recent forecasts due to forest fires still burning in northern Quebec.
-
Quebec wildfires: Evacuation orders being lifted, but poor air quality persists
Evacuation orders were starting to lift on Friday for Quebec residents directly affected by wildfires, but the blazes were still causing poor air quality across much of the province.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick Progressive Conservative party takes 1st step to remove Higgs as leader
New Brunswick's Progressive Conservative party members who want Premier Blaine Higgs to step down as leader say they've taken the first step to oust him.
-
U.S.-based remote vehicle operator gives timeline of Titan recovery off Newfoundland
The owner of a remotely operated vehicle that recovered pieces of the Titan submersible from the depths of the North Atlantic last week says his ROV found debris from the doomed vessel shortly after reaching the search site.
-
Moncton inpatient detox services suspended for the summer due to lack of nurses
A New Brunswick health authority says it’s temporarily suspending detox services in Moncton due to a shortage of nursing staff.
Winnipeg
-
Bomb unit at University of Manitoba to dispose of volatile substance
The Winnipeg Police Service’s Bomb Unit is working to dispose of a “volatile substance” at the University of Manitoba.
-
Nine in hospital after fiery bus crash in Manitoba; two moved out of critical care
Two seniors injured in a fiery bus crash on a Manitoba highway earlier this month have been moved from a critical care unit.
-
Winnipeg business says Instagram suspended account, cutting them off from 12,000 customers
A Winnipeg business wants answers after waking up one morning to find their Instagram account had been suspended without notice or explanation, cutting them off from more than 12,000 of their customers.
Calgary
-
Little girl's stolen mobility wagon spotted by CTV News Calgary viewer... and then by mom
In a wild twist, a little girl's specialized mobility wagon, stolen from her family's garage earlier this month, was recovered on Thursday.
-
Calgary emergency crews handle heavy volume of calls following severe thunderstorm
A sudden severe thunderstorm Thursday caused downed power lines, uprooted trees, and flooded streets around the city as emergency crews responded to heavier than usual volume of calls.
-
'Reasonably perceived lethal threat': Calgary police officers cleared in 2021 fatal shooting of woman in hotel
Alberta's police watchdog has cleared a pair of Calgary officers of any wrongdoing in a fatal shooting that occurred on March 3, 2021.
Edmonton
-
Alberta sunshine lists reveal Yiu, Hinshaw severance packages from 2022 health overhaul
Millions of dollars were paid in severance packages by the Alberta government and Alberta Health Services in 2022, including more than $800,000 to the province's former top doctor and AHS CEO as part of the governing United Conservative Party's health-care reform.
-
Edmonton police should have used 'more care' arresting diabetic man driving 'extremely dangerously': ASIRT
Officers in Edmonton who hit a diabetic man in the head with a gun, stepped on his head and kicked him twice have been cleared by Alberta's police watchdog.
-
$390K of meth seized, 11 charges laid in downtown Edmonton bust: police
Police in Edmonton celebrated a major drug bust Friday, following the seizure of nearly $400,000 of methamphetamine.
Vancouver
-
Burnaby homicide victim was 19 years old, IHIT says
Homicide investigators have publicly identified the man killed in a home invasion in Burnaby Thursday in hopes of advancing their investigation.
-
B.C. teen walks out of Golden Ears Provincial Park after being missing for more than 50 hours
Mounties and search and rescue workers are relieved and "elated" that 16-year-old missing hiker Esther Wang walked out of Golden Ears Provincial Park on her own Thursday night, roughly 54 hours after becoming separated from her hiking group earlier this week.
-
Coquitlam RCMP investigating after video surfaces online of someone BASE jumping off 35-storey condo building
Mounties are investigating after video showing someone BASE jumping off a 35-storey condo building in Coquitlam surfaced online.