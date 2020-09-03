KITCHENER -- The controversial Sir John A. Macdonald statue in Baden has been removed after months of demonstrations and debate among officials and residents.

According to Wilmot Township, the statue was removed early Thursday morning and stored in a secure, undisclosed location.

Last week, councillors voted to store the bronze sculpture until they figure out what to do it in the long term.

The statue has sparked ongoing debate over the Prime Minister’s legacy and his controversial role in establishing the disgraced residential school system.

Some residents asked for its removal, while others argued it should remain part of the Prime Minister’s Path at Castle Kilbride.

Over the past few months there have been sit-ins, protests and on several occasions, red paint has been thrown onto the statue.

This option is estimated to cost the township between $11,750 and $12,750, according to a report previously presented by township staff.