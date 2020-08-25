KITCHENER -- A very long discussion at a Wilmot Township council meeting on Monday night ended with the decision to store the controversial statue of Sir John A. Macdonald.

Council considered three options for moving or storing the statue, a move they had decided to make until they can decide what its future will be.

It's been the source of protests and controversy relating to Macdonald's role in the disgraced residential school system.

Coun. Angie Hallman started a lengthy debate on Monday after she told council that, in her opinion, the three options that council was considering didn't include enough input from the Indigenous community.

She asked council to allow township staff to consult with the community on a moving or storage location that would not be doing harm until they figure out what to do with the statue and the wider Prime Minsters Path project it's a part of.

Council also heard from several delegations from the public, including both those for and against the statue.

Ultimately, councillors voted in favour of renting a storage space to store the statue while they continue to debate its place in Wilmot.