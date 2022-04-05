Bad behaviors have increased in the workplace, says new U of G study
New research out of the University of Guelph suggests anxiety about the pandemic has led to unethical behaviours in the workplace.
It shows workers are becoming more self-interested.
"About 90% of companies have actually indicated they have increased ethical issues as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dr. Laurie Barclay, a business and economics professor at the University of Guelph. "In the context of a pandemic, we can't escape, so we're doing things to try and protect ourselves,"
Those unethical acts, the study suggests, are happening both in the workplace and in remote offices.
They could include everything from falsifying customer records, to adjusting the number of hours worked or completed tasks.
"People ignoring client calls," one resident told CTV News. "Full blown pretending they're not there. I'm probably on better behavior when I'm at work and there's people around."
"People clocking out at two [p.m.]," said one woman. "Not working a full eight hours. Drinking is a big thing, with wine in the mug. I can even attest that I was in a meeting and had wine in my clear glass and not realizing it. But, you know, it happens."
The study also shows that some behaviours aren't without consequences.
"Even if it looks really minor on the small scale, they actually have really important implications for the financial bottom line," said Dr. Barclay.
Some people that CTV News spoke to argued that part of the responsibility lies with the companies themselves.
"We know that there are flexible policies that can be put in place, but employers in general just seem not too keen to continue those," said one resident.
"Organizations who help their employees see [that] their work is meaningful for others can actually curtail these effects," explained Dr. Barclay.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Zelenskyy at the UN accuses Russian military of war crimes
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the Russians of gruesome atrocities in Ukraine and told the UN Security Council on Tuesday that those responsible should immediately be brought up on war crimes charges in front of a tribunal like the one established at Nuremberg after the Second World War.
Satellite images show civilian deaths in Ukraine town while it was in Russian hands: Maxar
Satellite images taken weeks ago of the town of Bucha in Ukraine show bodies of civilians on a street, a private U.S. company said, undercutting the Russian government's claims that Ukrainian forces caused the deaths or that the scene was staged.
Masking, possible 4th dose needed to tackle Canada's latest wave, experts say
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are once again surging across the country, as the more contagious Omicron subvariant BA.2 grabs hold in Canada.
Toronto police's financial crimes unit to investigate former union head Jerry Dias
Toronto police says it is investigating the former president of Canada's largest private sector union after the union handed over money he allegedly accepted from a supplier of COVID-19 rapid test kits he promoted to members.
No way for Canadian military to match Russian footprint in Arctic: defence chief
The commander of the Canadian Armed Forces says there is no way Canada can match Russia's large military footprint in the Arctic.
World-renowned Toronto cancer hospital receives $50 million donation
A Toronto cancer hospital has received a $50 million donation to support research into the disease.
Do I need a COVID test to fly to the U.S.?
If you're planning on heading down to the U.S. this spring, CTVNews.ca has what you need to know before crossing the Canada-U.S. border.
Booster shots: Canada's vaccine advisory body recommends provinces prep to offer fourth doses
Provinces and territories should quickly get ready to offer fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks starting with people over the age of 80 and long-term care residents, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommended Tuesday.
How an unintended building design flaw kills millions of birds across North America
An unintended but fatal flaw in the design of building glass has contributed to the deaths of millions of birds in Canada and across North America, several years' worth of data compiled by advocates and reviewed by CTVNews.ca show.
London
-
London police charge three suspects following violent jewelry store robbery
London police have charged three people in relation to an armed jewelry store robbery last month.
-
Local couple turns licence sticker rebate into a charity win
A plan to turn provincial licence sticker rebates into a cash generator for a local charity is underway.
-
Huron Perth Public Health warns of sixth COVID-19 wave, multiple viruses spreading through area
Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) is warning residents that a sixth wave of COVID-19 is officially underway and several viruses are circulating across the region.
Windsor
-
'We want to bring a long weekend culture to Canada': Flair adding two new Canadian destinations flying from Windsor airport
The airline announced Tuesday direct YQG flights are being added to Halifax and Montreal.
-
28-year-old driver facing multiple charges following fatal hit and run
A 28-year-old Windsor woman is facing multiple charges following a fatal hit and run involving a cyclist in the city’s west end.
-
'Everything was destroyed': Windsor family fighting with Sunwing over stroller and luggage damage
For more than 18 months, a Windsor woman says she has been trying to get compensation from an airline for a broken stroller and ruined suitcase.
Barrie
-
Ontario reports 38 per cent increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in last seven days
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,091 people in hospital with COVID-19 Tuesday, including 173 patients in intensive care.
-
Stayner man who turned his car 'into a weapon' sentenced
A Stayner man who ran over another man over a cannabis debt nearly four years ago was sentenced in a Barrie courtroom on Tuesday.
-
Barrie man arrested in child pornography investigation
A 59-year-old Barrie man is accused of child pornography-related charges following a Barrie Police investigation.
Northern Ontario
-
Heavy rain on the way in the northeast, some areas will get snow
Warming temperatures combined with heavy rain in the next two days prompted Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement Tuesday for most of northeastern Ontario.
-
Overcrowded animal shelter in Sudbury can't take in any more dogs
The City of Greater Sudbury Animal Shelter is in need of people willing to adopt a dog, with the shelter unable to take in any more homeless pups.
-
Fatal shooting on Manitoulin Island
Officials with M'Chigeeng First Nation on Manitoulin Island say one person has been killed in another shooting involving non-band members.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa teacher, husband facing sexual assault charges
Ottawa police have charged an Ottawa teacher and her husband with sexual assault and sexual exploitation following allegations involving students.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ottawa on the rise
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ottawa are on the rise as the level of virus detected in the city’s wastewater continues to surge to record levels.
-
Ontario will soon offer fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses to those 60 and above
Ontario plans to soon start offering fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines to residents aged 60 and older, the province's health minister said on Tuesday.
Toronto
-
Ontario PCs to increase minimum wage to $15.50 if re-elected in June
The Ontario Progressive Conservative government has said that if they are re-elected in June, they will raise the minimum wage by another 50 cents.
-
'Absolutely no useful animals': Ontario farm, angry emu go viral on TikTok with nearly 5M followers
The Useless Farm has nearly 5 million followers and over 120 million likes on Tiktok, and nearly 500,000 followers on Instagram, largely due to an angry emu named Karen.
-
Toronto police's financial crimes unit to investigate former union head Jerry Dias
Toronto police says it is investigating the former president of Canada's largest private sector union after the union handed over money he allegedly accepted from a supplier of COVID-19 rapid test kits he promoted to members.
Montreal
-
Quebec extends COVID-19 mask mandate until April 30
The Quebec government is extending the province's mask mandate until at least the end of April amid a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
-
COVID-19 in Quebec: Hospitalizations up by 72 with 31 new deaths
Hospitalizations are continuing to spike in Quebec, with an increase of 72 reported Tuesday by the province.
-
Bill 96: Quebec Liberals request withdrawal of CEGEP French course amendment
As part of legislation aimed at reinforcing language laws in Quebec, the amendment would require students at English CEGEPs to take three core courses in French in order to graduate.
Atlantic
-
N.B. retires COVID-19 dashboard, launches new website for data; 9 deaths reported Tuesday
New Brunswick has retired its COVID-19 dashboard and launched a new website to report the province’s data.
-
P.E.I. extends mask mandate to April 28; one new death reported
Islanders will have to wear their masks indoors for a little while longer. P.E.I. Premier Dennis King made the announcement during a news conference in Charlottetown Tuesday.
-
Nova Scotia legislature moves to hybrid sitting following COVID-19 outbreak
The Nova Scotia legislature has decided to scale back to a hybrid sitting because of a COVID-19 outbreak.
Winnipeg
-
Foul play involved in human remains found in RM of Woodlands: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP suspect foul play was involved in the death of a person whose remains were discovered in the RM of Woodlands last week.
-
25 years since Manitoba's 1997 blizzard and the Flood of the Century
It was 25 years ago today a massive blizzard hit southern Manitoba – the catalyst for the Flood of the Century.
-
Booster shots: Canada's vaccine advisory body recommends provinces prep to offer fourth doses
Provinces and territories should quickly get ready to offer fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks starting with people over the age of 80 and long-term care residents, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommended Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Pedestrian seriously injured in Beltline hit-and-run
Calgary police are investigating after a pedestrian was badly injured in a hit-and-run in the Beltline on Tuesday.
-
Students thriving in Alberta's first virtual designated special education program
Rundle Studio started in September 2021 by taking Grade 7 and 8 students that were on the waiting list at Rundle Academy.
-
Calgary man identified as victim of Crescent Heights homicide
Calgary police have identified a man found shot to death in the community of Crescent Heights on Friday.
Edmonton
-
'A threat': Alberta offers $75 bounties for hunting, trapping wild boar
The Alberta government has placed a price on the heads, and more specifically the ears, of wild boar which have now been reported in 28 rural municipalities.
-
Rural Municipalities of Alberta opposes creation of provincial police service
An independent association comprising of counties and municipal districts says it opposes a proposal from the Alberta government to create a provincial police force.
-
More charges announced after 'unprovoked' drive-thru shooting: EPS
Several charges have been laid after a shooting at an Edmonton drive-thru last October.
Vancouver
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | B.C. lifting vaccine card rules this week, even as rise in cases expected
B.C. is sticking with its plan to lift COVID-19 vaccine card requirements this week, even though officials are expecting an increase in cases in the coming weeks.
-
Vancouver unveils plan to accommodate population growth through 2050
Nearly three years in the making, the draft Vancouver Plan was released by the city Tuesday.
-
Metro Vancouver rents continue to soar to record highs: report
The average rent in Metro Vancouver is continuing to climb in April, inching closer to $2,000 for a one bedroom in the region, according to a new report.