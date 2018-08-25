

From historic fighter planes to modern commuters and helicopters, flight enthusiasts had plenty to be happy about at the fourth annual Aviation Fun Day.

The event takes place each year at the Region of Waterloo International Airport.

From 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, hundreds of people turned out to tour and appreciate aircraft of all kinds.

The event raises money and food for the Food Bank of Waterloo Region, which often needs a boost in the summer months.

It also helps raise awareness for the aviation industry, which has a gap in hiring requirements.

“The opportunity to become a commercial pilot is better than it’s been in years,” said Bob Connors, the general manager at the Waterloo-Wellington Flight Centre.

To date, almost $10,000 and nearly 6,000 pounds of food have been raised.