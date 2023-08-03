Average Waterloo Region home sale price dips

The average sale price for a home in Waterloo Region declined last month, according to the Waterloo Region Association of Realtors (WRAR).

The association said the average sale price for all residential property types in July was $795,778 – that’s down 5.2 per cent from to June but up 5.8 per cent compared to July of 2022.

When it comes to detached homes, the average price dropped 8.8 per cent from June. It’s now sitting at $920,635.

The number of homes sold last month increased 10 per cent compared the same month last year.

“The Waterloo Region residential real estate market experienced some growth in terms of unit sales and supply in July, with home prices showing moderate fluctuations,” WRAR president Megan Bell said in a news release.