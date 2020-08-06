Advertisement
Average home prices hit $745K in Waterloo Region. Here's what that would get you in another city
Published Thursday, August 6, 2020 3:51PM EDT
A home in Winnipeg, Man. Courtesy: Lorin McLachlan, Re/Max Executives Realty
KITCHENER -- The average price of a detached home just hit $745,000 in Waterloo Region, the highest it's ever been.
After a rocky start to the year, real estate numbers have rallied in a big way, seeing prices soar more than 20 per cent in July compared to the same month in 2019.
Here's a look at what the average price of a detached home in Waterloo Region can get you in other cities across the country.
- 2+1 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms; 2,000 square feet
- Panoramic open bay views
- Rooftop deck
- 4 bedrooms, 2 baths on five acres of land
- Fireplace, two wells, detached triple garage
- Two outbuildings used for horses
- 2+3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms;
- Desirable neighbourhood
- Four-car parking and new shed
- 2+1 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms on 13 acres
- 500 square feet of White Lake waterfront
- Log home with woodstove and propane heat
- 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom built in 1875
- Same family owned since 1933
- Wood accents inside
- 4+1 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms on several acres
- Retreat along western coastline of Cape Breton Island
- Swimming pool, fireplace
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms on two acres
- Minutes from a city, in-ground heated pool
- Herringbone hardwood floors
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,800 square feet
- 13-foot pine vaulted ceilings
- Mountain views
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,500 square feet
- Open concept, 18-foot ceilings
- Remote blinds throughout
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 1,500 square feet
- Hardwood throughout, 12,000 square foot lot
- Close to schools, airport and shopping
- 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom on 9.88 acres
- 30 foot dock on Boulder Point, 1,500 feet of waterfront
- Access to 100+ acres of walking trails