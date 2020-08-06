KITCHENER -- The average price of a detached home just hit $745,000 in Waterloo Region, the highest it's ever been.

After a rocky start to the year, real estate numbers have rallied in a big way, seeing prices soar more than 20 per cent in July compared to the same month in 2019.

Here's a look at what the average price of a detached home in Waterloo Region can get you in other cities across the country.

Meaford, Ont.: $729,000

2+1 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms; 2,000 square feet

Panoramic open bay views

Rooftop deck

Chatham-Kent, Ont.: $748,000

4 bedrooms, 2 baths on five acres of land

Fireplace, two wells, detached triple garage

Two outbuildings used for horses

Toronto, Ont.: $749,900

2+3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms;

Desirable neighbourhood

Four-car parking and new shed

Trent Lakes, Ont.: $750,000

2+1 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms on 13 acres

500 square feet of White Lake waterfront

Log home with woodstove and propane heat

Montreal, Que.: $749,000

3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom built in 1875

Same family owned since 1933

Wood accents inside

Long Point, N.S.: $750,000

4+1 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms on several acres

Retreat along western coastline of Cape Breton Island

Swimming pool, fireplace

Torbay, N.L.: $729,900

4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms on two acres

Minutes from a city, in-ground heated pool

Herringbone hardwood floors

Whitehorse, YK: $749,000

4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,800 square feet

13-foot pine vaulted ceilings

Mountain views

Winnipeg, Man.: $729,900

2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,500 square feet

Open concept, 18-foot ceilings

Remote blinds throughout

Vancouver, B.C., $729,000

4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 1,500 square feet

Hardwood throughout, 12,000 square foot lot

Close to schools, airport and shopping

Cortes Island, B.C.: $749,000