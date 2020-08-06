KITCHENER -- The average price of a detached home just hit $745,000 in Waterloo Region, the highest it's ever been.

After a rocky start to the year, real estate numbers have rallied in a big way, seeing prices soar more than 20 per cent in July compared to the same month in 2019.

Here's a look at what the average price of a detached home in Waterloo Region can get you in other cities across the country.

Meaford, Ont.: $729,000

  • 2+1 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms; 2,000 square feet
  • Panoramic open bay views
  • Rooftop deck

Chatham-Kent, Ont.: $748,000

  • 4 bedrooms, 2 baths on five acres of land
  • Fireplace, two wells, detached triple garage
  • Two outbuildings used for horses

Toronto, Ont.: $749,900

  • 2+3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms;
  • Desirable neighbourhood
  • Four-car parking and new shed

Trent Lakes, Ont.: $750,000

  • 2+1 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms on 13 acres
  • 500 square feet of White Lake waterfront
  • Log home with woodstove and propane heat

Montreal, Que.: $749,000

  • 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom built in 1875
  • Same family owned since 1933
  • Wood accents inside

Long Point, N.S.: $750,000

  • 4+1 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms on several acres
  • Retreat along western coastline of Cape Breton Island
  • Swimming pool, fireplace

Torbay, N.L.: $729,900

  • 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms on two acres
  • Minutes from a city, in-ground heated pool
  • Herringbone hardwood floors

Whitehorse, YK: $749,000

  • 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,800 square feet
  • 13-foot pine vaulted ceilings
  • Mountain views

Winnipeg, Man.: $729,900

  • 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,500 square feet
  • Open concept, 18-foot ceilings
  • Remote blinds throughout

Vancouver, B.C., $729,000

  • 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 1,500 square feet
  • Hardwood throughout, 12,000 square foot lot
  • Close to schools, airport and shopping

Cortes Island, B.C.: $749,000

  • 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom on 9.88 acres
  • 30 foot dock on Boulder Point, 1,500 feet of waterfront
  • Access to 100+ acres of walking trails