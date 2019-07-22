

CTV Kitchener





Average retail gasoline prices in Kitchener-Waterloo have fallen by over three cents per litre this past week.

A GasBuddy daily survey with 181 gas outlets says a 3.3c/L drop has made the average in the area 121.71c/L as of Sunday.

This compares to a two cents per litre drop on the week to 122.71c/L for the national average.

Gas prices were 8.1c/L lower Sunday in Kitchener-Waterloo than they were one year ago and 4.9c/L higher than the previous month.

The national average price has increased by just over five cents per litre in the last month and stands 8.2c/L lower than a year ago.

“The national average price of gasoline fell in Canada in the last week as oil prices stumbled amidst a smaller than expected decrease in U.S. oil inventories," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The remainder of the summer could be a bit more turbulent and volatile, but we will likely continue to remain below summer's highest prices."

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on July 22 in Kitchener-Waterloo have ranged widely over the last five years: 129.82 c/L in 2018, 106.44 c/L in 2017, 96.98 c/L in 2016, 116.20 c/L in 2015 and 128.50 c/L in 2014.