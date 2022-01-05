Average detached home price passed $1M in Kitchener-Waterloo last month

The average price of a detached home in Kitchener-Waterloo passed $1 million in the month of December.

The monthly report from the Kitchener-Waterloo Association of Realtors (KWAR) said detached homes sold for an average of $1,021,353, a 34.7 per cent increase over December 2020 and a 3.4 per cent increase over November 2021.

The average price for all residential homes was $842,014, a 32.5 per cent increase over December 2020. Condos sold for an average of $500,352, townhouses had an average price of $717,475, and semi-detached homes sold for an average of $770,246.

Looking back on 2021 as a whole, KWAR said the average sale price in Kitchener-Waterloo was $770,596, representing a 25.8 per cent increase over 2020. A total of 7,581 sold in the area last year, a record-setting number representing an increase of 18.3 per cent over 2020.

“Home sales in 2021 have absolutely smashed last year’s record by more than 1,000 units,” said KWAR’s president, Megan Bell, in a news release. “While this is a good time to sell your home, it remains a tremendously difficult market for buyers. Affordability for all types of housing within our community continues to be a concern which we expect to continue throughout 2022.”

There were 344 residential sales in Kitchener-Waterloo last month, breaking down into 177 detached homes, 56 condos, 23 semi-detached homes and 88 townhouses.

In 2021, 4,272 detached homes, 1,602 condos, 578 semi-detached homes, and 1,602 townhouses were sold in Kitchener-Waterloo.

“Supply not keeping up with demand was a steady refrain in 2021, and unfortunately I expect that will continue to be the case in the year ahead,” Bell said. “We need all levels of government working together to bring more supply into the housing market.”

It took an average of 10 days to sell a home in 2021, down from 16 days in 2020 and a five-year average of 22 days.