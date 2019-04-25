Featured
ATV crash injures two children in Mount Forest
Two children were hurt when the child-size ATV they were riding crashed through a fence on Thursday.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, April 25, 2019 10:10PM EDT
Two children were hurt in collision involving an all-terrain vehicle in Mount Forest on Thursday.
Just before 7 p.m., police were called to a private residence on Sligo Road near Perth Street.
Wellington North fire officials say a seven-year-old and a three-year-old were riding a child-sized ATV when they drove through a fence.
The children suffered non-life threatening injuries and were treated by paramedics.
ATV crash injures two children in Mount Forest