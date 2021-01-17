KITCHENER -- Officials are investigating a possible arson case after two pickup trucks at a U-Haul rental location in Kitchener were found completely engulfed in flames.

Emergency crews were called to the Charles Street scene around 3:30 in the morning on Saturday.

The damage is estimated to be $60,000.

Regional police say the incident appears to be arson related and are asking anyone who noticed suspicious activity in the area around that time to contact them.