Arson investigation underway after two pickup trucks found on fire in Kitchener
Published Sunday, January 17, 2021 12:30PM EST
An arson investigation is underway after two pickup trucks were found on fire at a U-Haul rental location in Kitchener. (CTV Kitchener) (Jan. 16, 2021)
KITCHENER -- Officials are investigating a possible arson case after two pickup trucks at a U-Haul rental location in Kitchener were found completely engulfed in flames.
Emergency crews were called to the Charles Street scene around 3:30 in the morning on Saturday.
The damage is estimated to be $60,000.
Regional police say the incident appears to be arson related and are asking anyone who noticed suspicious activity in the area around that time to contact them.