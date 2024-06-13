Arson investigation in Milverton

Perth County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating after a suspicious fire was reported in the Township of Perth East.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday, police and the Perth East Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Line 67 in Milverton.

Police say no one was inside at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been contacted.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this investigation, including video surveillance, is asked to contact Perth County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.