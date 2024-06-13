KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Arson investigation in Milverton

    (Scott Miller / CTV London) (Scott Miller / CTV London)
    Share

    Perth County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating after a suspicious fire was reported in the Township of Perth East.

    Shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday, police and the Perth East Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Line 67 in Milverton.

    Police say no one was inside at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

    The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been contacted.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone with information about this investigation, including video surveillance, is asked to contact Perth County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News