A man has been charged in connection to a Kitchener garage fire last month.

It happened on June 27 at a residence on Woodpoppy Court, near the Sunrise Centre.

One person was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation as a result.

In a tweet, police say that a 33-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with break and enter with intent and arson – disregard for human life.

The accused was not identified.