Featured
Arson charge laid in Kitchener garage fire
A fire at a home on Woodpoppy Crescent in Kitchener is under investigation.
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, July 12, 2019 4:27PM EDT
A man has been charged in connection to a Kitchener garage fire last month.
It happened on June 27 at a residence on Woodpoppy Court, near the Sunrise Centre.
One person was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation as a result.
In a tweet, police say that a 33-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with break and enter with intent and arson – disregard for human life.
The accused was not identified.