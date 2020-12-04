KITCHENER -- Police have made an arrest in the murder of a Six Nations man, and say they’re still looking for a second suspect.

They say Andrew Davis, 27, was found around 5 p.m. Monday, with a gunshot wound in the driveway of a home on Cayuga Road.

He was later pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

On Friday, OPP announced they had arrested 24-year-old Andrew Brent Smoke.

He’s been charged with the first-degree murder of Davis.

Police also say they’re looking for a second man, who they’ve identified as 22-year-old Eric Jerome Smoke.

He’s described as 5’11, 148 lbs., with black hair, brown eyes and gold teeth.

Police are warning anyone who sees Eric Smoke, not to approach him as he could be "armed and dangerous." They say the public should call 911, local police or Crime Stoppers immediately.

They believe he may be headed for the Hamilton area.