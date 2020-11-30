KITCHENER -- Provincial police are helping Six Nations police investigate a shooting death on Monday evening.

Officers were called to a home at a Cayuga Road address at around 5:20 p.m. Police say a 27-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering from a gunshot wound.

Two male suspects police say are involved in the incident fled the scene before police arrived.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Wednesday in Toronto.

Police say they won't identify the man until next-of-kin have been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to police or Crime Stoppers.