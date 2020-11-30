Advertisement
OPP investigating shooting death on Six Nations
Published Monday, November 30, 2020 10:10PM EST Last Updated Tuesday, December 1, 2020 6:22PM EST
There is a heavy police presence on Six Nations after a man suffered a gunshot wound (Terry Kelly / CTV News Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Provincial police are helping Six Nations police investigate a shooting death on Monday evening.
Officers were called to a home at a Cayuga Road address at around 5:20 p.m. Police say a 27-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering from a gunshot wound.
Two male suspects police say are involved in the incident fled the scene before police arrived.
A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Wednesday in Toronto.
Police say they won't identify the man until next-of-kin have been notified.
Anyone with information is asked to police or Crime Stoppers.