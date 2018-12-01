

CTV Kitchener





Police have arrested a 34-year-old male after a string of hit and runs.

The alleged incidents occurred on Friday evening in a pickup truck that was reported stolen.

Police reported that the crashes happened at Pinebush Road and Hespeler Road, Strasburg Road and Old Country Drive, Homer Watson Boulevard and Pioneer Drive, and Home Watson Boulevard and Manitou Drive.

The arrest was reported on Saturday morning.

According to police, the male was arrested after a foot pursuit by police officers.

Police did not provide additional details about the suspect, and did not provide a cause for the collisions.