Armed robbery at Brantford shopping mall

Armed robbery at Brantford shopping mall

The Lynden Park Mall in Brantford on June 20, 2022. (CTV Kitchener) The Lynden Park Mall in Brantford on June 20, 2022. (CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Is it time for a 'gas tax holiday' in Canada?

As fuel prices reach record highs and drive inflation, there have been growing calls for governments to temporarily suspend or reduce gas taxes. CTVNews.ca spoke with experts on whether a gas tax holiday makes sense in Canada.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver