A reported bank robbery in Waterloo has police looking for two suspects.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service began investigating the incident at a bank on Fischer-Hallman Road North on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a police tweet, two males walked into the bank with weapons and demanded money.

Police did not provide a suspect description. They say no one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers instead.