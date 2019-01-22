Featured
Armed bank robbery has police looking for 2 suspects
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, January 22, 2019 5:29PM EST
A reported bank robbery in Waterloo has police looking for two suspects.
The Waterloo Regional Police Service began investigating the incident at a bank on Fischer-Hallman Road North on Tuesday afternoon.
According to a police tweet, two males walked into the bank with weapons and demanded money.
Police did not provide a suspect description. They say no one was injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers instead.