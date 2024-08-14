KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Approximately 400 feet of wiring stolen from Erin barns

    An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is pictured with lights flashing. (Source: OPP/X) An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is pictured with lights flashing. (Source: OPP/X)
    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are turning to the public for help after electrical wiring was stolen from barns in the Town of Erin.

    Police were called about a theft on Main Street around 8:15 a.m. Monday.

    They said an unknown number of people arrived at an address and took approximately 400 feet of exterior lighting wire from four barns.

    OPP are asking for help to identify the suspects involved.

    Anyone with more information is urged to contact 1-888-310-1122.

